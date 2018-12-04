BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall Council will have 36 fewer councillors in three years time.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements.

After three phases of public consultation the Commission has drawn new boundaries for each council division across Cornwall.

It says there should be 87 councillors in the future, 36 fewer than the current arrangement.

The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent 87 one-councillor divisions across Cornwall.

The proposed changes must now be implemented by Parliament, but will come into force at the council elections in 2021.

Quote Message: We are extremely grateful to people across Cornwall who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation. We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Cornwall." from Professor Colin Mellors Chair of the Boundary Commission We are extremely grateful to people across Cornwall who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation. We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Cornwall." Professor Colin Mellors Chair of the Boundary Commission