BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Blast-off day for Exeter's worms in space
- Updates on Tuesday 4 December 2018
Cornwall Councillor numbers slashed by 36
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council will have 36 fewer councillors in three years time.
The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements.
After three phases of public consultation the Commission has drawn new boundaries for each council division across Cornwall.
It says there should be 87 councillors in the future, 36 fewer than the current arrangement.
The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent 87 one-councillor divisions across Cornwall.
The proposed changes must now be implemented by Parliament, but will come into force at the council elections in 2021.
Humble carrot only British native in Christmas dinner
Press Association
Christmas dinner is an international evolutionary feast - with only the humble carrot native to British soil, a leading South West-based scientist has said.
Professor Dave Hodgson from the University of Exeter says global trade and domestication over thousands of years account for everything else, from turkey and bacon to potatoes and parsnips.
But he said: "Of all the animals and plants that appear on the traditional Christmas dinner plate - turkey, bacon, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, swede, parsnip, carrot, potato, chestnut, cranberry - only the carrot is a British native, and the carrot we eat bears almost no resemblance to its wild ancestor."
All lanes reopened on A38 after earlier crash
Fire damages Camborne shop
BBC Radio Cornwall
A fire has damaged a town centre shop in Camborne.
No-one was hurt, but people in the flat above the shop had to be evacuated this morning, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Three fire engines dealt with the blaze in Commercial Street at 04:27.
Everyone has now been accounted for, but the road is closed as firefighters continue to damp down.
Devon Travel: A38 and A30 accidents and long queues
BBC Radio Devon
Traffic is at a standstill and queueing for about five miles Exeter-bound on the A38 near Chudleigh due to a multi-vehicle collision in the Harcombe Bends and a second accident on the same stretch of road.
There is also a broken-down vehicle in lane two of the queuing traffic.
Stop-start traffic is queueing back to Stover.
On the A38 the Plymouth-bound entry slip at Ashburton Rockpark Cross is partially blocked by an accident at the B3352.
In Honiton the A30 remains blocked by an accident involving an overturned car between the A35 Monkton Road and the A303 at Upottery - lots of queuing traffic there.
MP has 'no idea' which way to vote on Brexit deal
Rick Kelsey
Newsbeat reporter
Rick Kelsey
Newsbeat reporter
South West weather: Outbreaks of rain by afternoon
BBC Weather
After a cold start, this morning should see some hazy sunshine for a time.
However, cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain moving in this afternoon.
Slightly chillier than it was yesterday.
Devon:
Cornwall:
Nurse 'had sexual affair with patient, 15'
Tiny Exeter-grown worms to blast off into space
BBC Spotlight
Thousands of microscopic worms grown at the University of Exeter are due to blast off in a space rocket today for research into the human ageing process.
The multi-million pound project is the first UK-led experiment to the International Space Station.
Scientists from Exeter say the 36,000 nematodes will spend a week in an incubator before they die and then will be frozen and examined on their return to earth.
The worms are being used because they have a similar muscle structure to humans.
Researchers hope studying them could help people with conditions including muscular dystrophy and diabetes.