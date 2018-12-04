BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Blast-off day for Exeter's worms in space
  2. Updates on Tuesday 4 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Cornwall Councillor numbers slashed by 36

    Johnny O'Shea

    BBC News Online

    Cornwall Council will have 36 fewer councillors in three years time.

    The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements.

    After three phases of public consultation the Commission has drawn new boundaries for each council division across Cornwall.

    It says there should be 87 councillors in the future, 36 fewer than the current arrangement.

    The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent 87 one-councillor divisions across Cornwall.

    The proposed changes must now be implemented by Parliament, but will come into force at the council elections in 2021.

    Quote Message: We are extremely grateful to people across Cornwall who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation. We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Cornwall." from Professor Colin Mellors Chair of the Boundary Commission
    Professor Colin MellorsChair of the Boundary Commission
    Map of boundaries
    Copyright: Boundary Commission

  2. Humble carrot only British native in Christmas dinner

    Press Association

    Christmas dinner is an international evolutionary feast - with only the humble carrot native to British soil, a leading South West-based scientist has said.

    Professor Dave Hodgson from the University of Exeter says global trade and domestication over thousands of years account for everything else, from turkey and bacon to potatoes and parsnips.

    But he said: "Of all the animals and plants that appear on the traditional Christmas dinner plate - turkey, bacon, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, swede, parsnip, carrot, potato, chestnut, cranberry - only the carrot is a British native, and the carrot we eat bears almost no resemblance to its wild ancestor."

    Christmas dinner
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: Turkeys are from America, pigs are from Turkey, potatoes from Peru and our cabbages are from the Mediterranean. All of our food species have been bred to be edible, large, colourful and very different from their wild ancestors. Christmas dinner really is a truly global, evolutionary feast." from Professor Dave Hodgson University of Exeter
    Professor Dave HodgsonUniversity of Exeter

  4. Fire damages Camborne shop

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A fire has damaged a town centre shop in Camborne.

    No-one was hurt, but people in the flat above the shop had to be evacuated this morning, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

    Three fire engines dealt with the blaze in Commercial Street at 04:27.

    Everyone has now been accounted for, but the road is closed as firefighters continue to damp down.

  5. Devon Travel: A38 and A30 accidents and long queues

    BBC Radio Devon

    Traffic is at a standstill and queueing for about five miles Exeter-bound on the A38 near Chudleigh due to a multi-vehicle collision in the Harcombe Bends and a second accident on the same stretch of road.

    There is also a broken-down vehicle in lane two of the queuing traffic.

    Stop-start traffic is queueing back to Stover.

    On the A38 the Plymouth-bound entry slip at Ashburton Rockpark Cross is partially blocked by an accident at the B3352.

    In Honiton the A30 remains blocked by an accident involving an overturned car between the A35 Monkton Road and the A303 at Upottery - lots of queuing traffic there.

  7. South West weather: Outbreaks of rain by afternoon

    BBC Weather

    After a cold start, this morning should see some hazy sunshine for a time.

    However, cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain moving in this afternoon.

    Slightly chillier than it was yesterday.

    Devon:

    Devon weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall:

    Cornwall weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Tiny Exeter-grown worms to blast off into space

    BBC Spotlight

    Nematodes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Thousands of microscopic worms grown at the University of Exeter are due to blast off in a space rocket today for research into the human ageing process.

    The multi-million pound project is the first UK-led experiment to the International Space Station.

    Scientists from Exeter say the 36,000 nematodes will spend a week in an incubator before they die and then will be frozen and examined on their return to earth.

    The worms are being used because they have a similar muscle structure to humans.

    Researchers hope studying them could help people with conditions including muscular dystrophy and diabetes.

