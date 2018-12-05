BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fire was started deliberately in student accommodation in Exeter, a fire service has said.

Crews were called to The Barn on Cheeke Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the top floor of the seven-storey building after a mattress was set alight.

It added 50% of the corridor on the floor was damaged by fire and completely damaged by smoke.

There was minor water damage to the sixth floor. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was deliberate, the fire service added.