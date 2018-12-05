BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 5 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Fire at student accommodation 'deliberate'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A fire was started deliberately in student accommodation in Exeter, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to The Barn on Cheeke Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday.

    Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the top floor of the seven-storey building after a mattress was set alight.

    It added 50% of the corridor on the floor was damaged by fire and completely damaged by smoke.

    There was minor water damage to the sixth floor. There are no reports of injuries.

    The cause of the fire was deliberate, the fire service added.

  2. Funeral home dog missing for three days

    Del Crookes

    BBC News Online

    Pudding the bereavement dog
    Copyright: Rachel Tony Burnett

    A bereavement therapy dog is missing, three days after disappearing on a walk with her owners.

    Pudding, a 16-week-old dachshund, ran away after being spooked near Puslinch Bridge in Kitley Woods, Yealmpton, at around 10:00 on Sunday.

    She works at Plymouth and District Funeral Services in Plymstock giving comfort to people who have lost loved ones.

    Dog-lovers have been searching for Pudding but there have been no sightings.

    A blanket, food and teddy have been left for her in the woods and a reward is being offered for her safe return.

  3. Equipment stolen in South Devon Railway break-in

    Del Crookes

    BBC News Online

    South Devon Railway says £5,000 of equipment was taken during a break-in at Staverton Station.

    Thieves broke into the container next to the railway's mess cabin on Tuesday 27 November and took power tools, two chainsaws, an impact wrench worth £2,500, a rail disc cutter and a portable grinder.

    They also stole a selection of hand tools, several jerry cans and track greaser equipment.

    Earlier this year, vandals broke into the railway at Buckfastleigh, causing £5,000 of damage to a train carriage.

    View more on twitter

  5. Police warning after Christmas tree spotted on van on A38

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A Christmas tree on top of a van travelling on the A38 at the weekend has been snapped by a speed camera.

    A Devon and Cornwall Police officer shared the "shocking" image on Twitter.

    tree on car
    Copyright: PC Jane Bickley

    PC Jane Bickley has reminded drivers to "consider the suitability" of vehicles if transporting a large load.

  6. Weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    It will be cloudy and rather breezy today with spells of rain - some heavy at times.

    Fog is also possible but the rain will ease to leave a few showers this afternoon which will fade away this evening.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top