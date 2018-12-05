BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fire was started deliberately in student accommodation in Exeter, a fire service has said. Crews were called to The Barn on Cheeke Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the top floor of the seven-storey building after a mattress was set alight. It added 50% of the corridor on the floor was damaged by fire and completely damaged by smoke. There was minor water damage to the sixth floor. There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was deliberate, the fire service added.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fire at student accommodation 'deliberate'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A fire was started deliberately in student accommodation in Exeter, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to The Barn on Cheeke Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the top floor of the seven-storey building after a mattress was set alight.
It added 50% of the corridor on the floor was damaged by fire and completely damaged by smoke.
There was minor water damage to the sixth floor. There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire was deliberate, the fire service added.
Funeral home dog missing for three days
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A bereavement therapy dog is missing, three days after disappearing on a walk with her owners.
Pudding, a 16-week-old dachshund, ran away after being spooked near Puslinch Bridge in Kitley Woods, Yealmpton, at around 10:00 on Sunday.
She works at Plymouth and District Funeral Services in Plymstock giving comfort to people who have lost loved ones.
Dog-lovers have been searching for Pudding but there have been no sightings.
A blanket, food and teddy have been left for her in the woods and a reward is being offered for her safe return.
Equipment stolen in South Devon Railway break-in
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
South Devon Railway says £5,000 of equipment was taken during a break-in at Staverton Station.
Thieves broke into the container next to the railway's mess cabin on Tuesday 27 November and took power tools, two chainsaws, an impact wrench worth £2,500, a rail disc cutter and a portable grinder.
They also stole a selection of hand tools, several jerry cans and track greaser equipment.
Earlier this year, vandals broke into the railway at Buckfastleigh, causing £5,000 of damage to a train carriage.
Matthew Hedges: My torment at hands of UAE captors
The Times
The PhD student from Exeter convicted of spying in the UAE was forced to stand for whole days in ankle cuffs and was interrogated for up to 15 hours at a time during his five-month ordeal, it can be revealed.
Police warning after Christmas tree spotted on van on A38
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A Christmas tree on top of a van travelling on the A38 at the weekend has been snapped by a speed camera.
A Devon and Cornwall Police officer shared the "shocking" image on Twitter.
PC Jane Bickley has reminded drivers to "consider the suitability" of vehicles if transporting a large load.
Weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be cloudy and rather breezy today with spells of rain - some heavy at times.
Fog is also possible but the rain will ease to leave a few showers this afternoon which will fade away this evening.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).