BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The ringers at Lanivet Parish Church raised around £13,000 to replace the seventh bell in the tower, which was hoisted in to place on Wednesday.
It had to be specially made at the only foundry in the country which still makes church bells, based in Loughborough.
Quote Message: I forget the sum, but it's over £4,000 that the other churches within Cornwall have given to us to get the new bell cast. We all realise how expensive these campaigns are and if somebody else is in trouble, I'm sure we would be just as generous the other way around." from Mike Trace Led the campaign to have the bell replaced
I forget the sum, but it's over £4,000 that the other churches within Cornwall have given to us to get the new bell cast. We all realise how expensive these campaigns are and if somebody else is in trouble, I'm sure we would be just as generous the other way around."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
South West weather: Cloudy with light drizzle
BBC Weather
It'll be a mild and mostly cloudy day with some occasional light rain or drizzle.
Low cloud will also cover high ground at times, but the rain will become more persistent this afternoon and low cloud will also become more extensive.
Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds will be strong around the coast with gusts to near gale force at times.
Devon
Cornwall
Village raises thousands to replace cracked church bell
Rebecca Wills
BBC South West
Bell ringers in a Cornish village are preparing to swing back into action, after their tower fell silent in May because of a cracked bell.
The ringers at Lanivet Parish Church raised around £13,000 to replace the seventh bell in the tower, which was hoisted in to place on Wednesday.
It had to be specially made at the only foundry in the country which still makes church bells, based in Loughborough.