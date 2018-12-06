BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 6 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. South West weather: Cloudy with light drizzle

    BBC Weather

    It'll be a mild and mostly cloudy day with some occasional light rain or drizzle.

    Low cloud will also cover high ground at times, but the rain will become more persistent this afternoon and low cloud will also become more extensive.

    Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds will be strong around the coast with gusts to near gale force at times.

    Devon

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Village raises thousands to replace cracked church bell

    Rebecca Wills

    BBC South West

    Bell ringers in a Cornish village are preparing to swing back into action, after their tower fell silent in May because of a cracked bell.

    View more on twitter

    The ringers at Lanivet Parish Church raised around £13,000 to replace the seventh bell in the tower, which was hoisted in to place on Wednesday.

    It had to be specially made at the only foundry in the country which still makes church bells, based in Loughborough.

    Quote Message: I forget the sum, but it's over £4,000 that the other churches within Cornwall have given to us to get the new bell cast. We all realise how expensive these campaigns are and if somebody else is in trouble, I'm sure we would be just as generous the other way around." from Mike Trace Led the campaign to have the bell replaced
    Mike TraceLed the campaign to have the bell replaced
Back to top