BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Doctors are trying to contact 1,800 people in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset who have been diagnosed with hepatitis C but may not have had treatment.

New treatments which cure most people, without significant side-effects, are now widely available on the NHS but consultants in the South West say they are running out of patients to treat.

It is hoped the virus can be completely eliminated in England within the next six years.

Professor Matthew Cramp, a consultant gastroenterologist at Derriford Hospital, says many people may not know they have the condition...

Only about one in every three or four people will have any symptoms during the first six months of a hepatitis C infection. This stage is known as acute hepatitis C.

If symptoms do develop, they usually occur a few weeks after infection. Symptoms may include:

a high temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above

tiredness

loss of appetite

tummy pains

feeling and being sick

NHS: Hepatitis C symptoms