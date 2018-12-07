BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Power cuts in South Brent and Paignton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Power cuts are affecting properties in South Brent and Paignton, Western Power Distribution has said.
Devon travel: Traffic building on M5 due to accident
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Blocked roads in Bodmin and Penzance
BBC Radio Cornwall
NHS trying to contact hepatitis C sufferers in South West
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Doctors are trying to contact 1,800 people in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset who have been diagnosed with hepatitis C but may not have had treatment.
New treatments which cure most people, without significant side-effects, are now widely available on the NHS but consultants in the South West say they are running out of patients to treat.
It is hoped the virus can be completely eliminated in England within the next six years.
Professor Matthew Cramp, a consultant gastroenterologist at Derriford Hospital, says many people may not know they have the condition...
Only about one in every three or four people will have any symptoms during the first six months of a hepatitis C infection. This stage is known as acute hepatitis C.
If symptoms do develop, they usually occur a few weeks after infection. Symptoms may include:
NHS: Hepatitis C symptoms
Weather: Bright spells ahead with a few showers
BBC Weather
Early rain should clear, leaving much of the day with bright spells but also a few showers.
It will be blustery too with strong winds.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Severe disruption: A35 Devon both ways
A35 Devon both ways severe disruption, between B3261 and The Hunters Lodge Inn.
A35 Devon - A35 in Kilmington closed in both directions between the B3261 junction and The Hunters Lodge Inn junction, because of a fallen tree. Traffic is coping well.
Health services in South West to share government cash
BBC Radio Devon
Derriford Hospital in Plymouth is getting £29.7m towards the extension of its emergency department.
There is also £8m for Devon Partnership NHS Trust for a new 16-bed mental health ward in Torbay.
The funding has been announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as part of a £168m boost for the South West.
A total of 75 schemes across the country will get a share of the newly allocated capital funding.
He's going to cop it!
An Exeter police officer has revealed the moment one of her colleagues got their response car stuck in a ford.
Response officer PC Naomi Cox said it happened between Ide and Alphington in Exeter.
The team are expecting a round of cakes to make up for this little indiscretion!
Plymouth Argyle manager gets new chairman's backing
BBC Spotlight
The new chairman of Plymouth Argyle says he is overwhelmed by the amount there is to do.
Simon Hallett and his wife Jane are making their first trip to Home Park from their home in America since he took over from James Brent at the beginning of November.
He says he will not be throwing money at Derek Adams so he can get the side out of their current predicament but has faith in him and thinks he is "wonderful".
Cost of ice cream van pitches in Plymouth to rise
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The price of some of Plymouth's most prized ice cream van pitches are going up from next year.
The most expensive two slots are on Hoe Road, which will cost £11,265 for 12 months from April.
Next most expensive is a site on Hoe Road/Grand Parade at £5,675, followed by two on Madeira Road at £4,566, Pier Street at £1,357 and Cliff Road at £1,104.
The cost of ice cream trading consents for next year from Plymouth City Council are going up by 1.5% - the same as for other street traders.
Man has two broken bones after cyclist crashes into him
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A 52-year-old man broke his leg in two places and had to undergo five hours of surgery after a bicycle crashed into him, police said.
It happened at about 17:00 on Tuesday on the pathway at the Exe Bridges roundabout - by the opening to the pedestrian underpass.
Officers would like to identify the cyclist who is described as a white man, wearing black cycling gear and a black and orange helmet.
Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.