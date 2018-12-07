BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Derriford Hospital gets £30m towards A&E extension
  Man has two broken bones after cyclist crashes into him
  NHS trying to contact hepatitis C sufferers in South West
  Updates on Friday 7 December 2018

  1. Power cuts in South Brent and Paignton

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Power cuts are affecting properties in South Brent and Paignton, Western Power Distribution has said.

    • In the TQ10 area of South Brent, 53 homes are without power. It's due to be restored by 11:00.
    • In the TQ3 area of Paignton, there are 22 homes without power. It's due to be restored by 13:30.
    map
  2. Devon travel: Traffic building on M5 due to accident

    BBC Radio Devon

    • On the M5 southbound between Cullompton and Exeter, traffic is starting to build due to an accident
    • On the A35 at Abbey Gate near Axminster, the road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree near the A358

  3. Cornwall travel: Blocked roads in Bodmin and Penzance

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • In Bodmin, the A389 at Priory Road is partially blocked in both directions because of an accident involving two vehicles near Turf Street
    • Alverton Road in Penzance is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree near The Little Shop

  4. NHS trying to contact hepatitis C sufferers in South West

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    Blood test
    Doctors are trying to contact 1,800 people in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset who have been diagnosed with hepatitis C but may not have had treatment.

    New treatments which cure most people, without significant side-effects, are now widely available on the NHS but consultants in the South West say they are running out of patients to treat.

    It is hoped the virus can be completely eliminated in England within the next six years.

    Professor Matthew Cramp, a consultant gastroenterologist at Derriford Hospital, says many people may not know they have the condition...

    Only about one in every three or four people will have any symptoms during the first six months of a hepatitis C infection. This stage is known as acute hepatitis C.

    If symptoms do develop, they usually occur a few weeks after infection. Symptoms may include:

    • a high temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above
    • tiredness
    • loss of appetite
    • tummy pains
    • feeling and being sick

    NHS: Hepatitis C symptoms

  5. Weather: Bright spells ahead with a few showers

    BBC Weather

    Early rain should clear, leaving much of the day with bright spells but also a few showers.

    It will be blustery too with strong winds.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

    weather map
  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A35 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A35 Devon both ways severe disruption, between B3261 and The Hunters Lodge Inn.

    A35 Devon - A35 in Kilmington closed in both directions between the B3261 junction and The Hunters Lodge Inn junction, because of a fallen tree. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Health services in South West to share government cash

    BBC Radio Devon

    Derriford Hospital in Plymouth is getting £29.7m towards the extension of its emergency department.

    Derriford Hospital
    There is also £8m for Devon Partnership NHS Trust for a new 16-bed mental health ward in Torbay.

    The funding has been announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as part of a £168m boost for the South West.

    A total of 75 schemes across the country will get a share of the newly allocated capital funding.

  8. He's going to cop it!

    An Exeter police officer has revealed the moment one of her colleagues got their response car stuck in a ford.

    Response officer PC Naomi Cox said it happened between Ide and Alphington in Exeter.

    The team are expecting a round of cakes to make up for this little indiscretion!

  9. Plymouth Argyle manager gets new chairman's backing

    BBC Spotlight

    Image of new Plymouth Argyle grandstand
    Image caption: Simon Hallett is helping to finance Plymouth Argyle's new grandstand

    The new chairman of Plymouth Argyle says he is overwhelmed by the amount there is to do.

    Simon Hallett and his wife Jane are making their first trip to Home Park from their home in America since he took over from James Brent at the beginning of November.

    He says he will not be throwing money at Derek Adams so he can get the side out of their current predicament but has faith in him and thinks he is "wonderful".

  10. Cost of ice cream van pitches in Plymouth to rise

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    The price of some of Plymouth's most prized ice cream van pitches are going up from next year.

    The most expensive two slots are on Hoe Road, which will cost £11,265 for 12 months from April.

    Next most expensive is a site on Hoe Road/Grand Parade at £5,675, followed by two on Madeira Road at £4,566, Pier Street at £1,357 and Cliff Road at £1,104.

    Ice cream van
    The cost of ice cream trading consents for next year from Plymouth City Council are going up by 1.5% - the same as for other street traders.

  11. Man has two broken bones after cyclist crashes into him

    Jenna Hawkey

    BBC News Online

    A 52-year-old man broke his leg in two places and had to undergo five hours of surgery after a bicycle crashed into him, police said.

    It happened at about 17:00 on Tuesday on the pathway at the Exe Bridges roundabout - by the opening to the pedestrian underpass.

    Officers would like to identify the cyclist who is described as a white man, wearing black cycling gear and a black and orange helmet.

    Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    subway
