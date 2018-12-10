BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Secure housing 'unsafe because lock broken for months'
  2. Cornwall down to one legal aid lawyer for housing and debt
  3. Updates on Monday 10 December 2018

  1. Brexit: Impasse could mean 'chaotic exit' says Devon MP

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said the Commons vote on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement will go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

    In a BBC interview, he said the prime minister would stay on if she lost the vote.

    Mr Barclay insisted that MPs would have their say this week, as it was the only way to bring certainty and clarity.

    The Conservative MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston - who wants another referendum - said it wasn't possible for Mrs May to win the vote and the impasse at parliament meant there was a danger of a "chaotic" exit from the EU...

    Video caption: Theresa May is widely expected to lose Tuesday's Commons vote

  2. Elderly man rescued from home after house fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An elderly man was rescued from his home after a fire broke out, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to Clifford Avenue in Kingsteignton at about 06:50 on Sunday.

    It's believed the blaze started in the ground floor lounge of the property and involved paper.

    The house was "slightly damaged" by the smoke, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.

  3. Cornwall down to one legal aid lawyer for housing and debt

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Cornwall now has just one legal aid lawyer working on housing and debt, it has been revealed.

    It comes as a BBC investigation shows cuts to the legal aid budget in England are creating so-called "advice deserts" across the country - as local solicitors, not for profits and charities close their doors.

    Up to one million people in the UK live in areas with no legal aid provision for housing at all, with a further 15 million in areas with one provider.

    Campaigners said the situation had worsened as a result of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012, which withdrew aid from areas of law, including family, welfare, housing and debt - and the subsequent reduction in the advice network.

    Figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal hundreds of local providers have pulled out of legal aid work over the last six years, with almost £500m less being spent on contracts.

    Campaign group Liberty said access to justice had been "significantly undermined".

    The Ministry of Justice said it took "urgent action" whenever it had concerns over provision.

  5. Devon travel: A38 Chudleigh crash causes miles of queues

    BBC Radio Devon

    • The A38 near Chudleigh is partially blocked Exeter-bound due to an accident with a car on its roof in the Harcombe Bends. There is four miles of queuing traffic back to Clay Lane, and surrounding roads are looking very busy as drivers seek alternative routes
    • On the A379 near Modbury, temporary traffic lights at the roadworks are not working. Approach with care
    • In Kingskerswell, the A380 remains partially blocked northbound between Hamelin Way and Kingskerswell Road due to a crash between two vans. There's queuing traffic
    • In Culmstock, there are reports of a flock of sheep on the B3391 Prescott Road, near Linhay Close. Approach with care

  6. Weather: Cloud building but mainly dry

    BBC Weather

    A chilly, bright start for most parts.

    Through Monday morning, cloud will build from the west.

    The vast majority of places will stay dry, but the odd afternoon shower cannot be completely ruled out.

    Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

  7. Secure housing 'unsafe because lock broken for months'

    Kirk England

    BBC South West

    Elderly residents living in a secure housing scheme in Devon say they feel unsafe because the lock on the main door into the complex has been broken for four months.

    People should only be able to get into the complex in Barnstaple with a security fob, but some residents said they were concerned people had been getting in and claimed that some the facilities had been used without permission.

    It was also claimed police were called to the complex to remove a man who was drunk on one occasion.

    Landlord Sanctuary Housing has apologised and said the whole front door system was being replaced.

