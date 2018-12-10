BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said the Commons vote on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement will go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

In a BBC interview, he said the prime minister would stay on if she lost the vote.

Mr Barclay insisted that MPs would have their say this week, as it was the only way to bring certainty and clarity.

The Conservative MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston - who wants another referendum - said it wasn't possible for Mrs May to win the vote and the impasse at parliament meant there was a danger of a "chaotic" exit from the EU...