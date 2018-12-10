BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Secure housing 'unsafe because lock broken for months'
- Cornwall down to one legal aid lawyer for housing and debt
- Updates on Monday 10 December 2018
Brexit: Impasse could mean 'chaotic exit' says Devon MP
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said the Commons vote on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement will go ahead on Tuesday as planned.
In a BBC interview, he said the prime minister would stay on if she lost the vote.
Mr Barclay insisted that MPs would have their say this week, as it was the only way to bring certainty and clarity.
The Conservative MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston - who wants another referendum - said it wasn't possible for Mrs May to win the vote and the impasse at parliament meant there was a danger of a "chaotic" exit from the EU...
Elderly man rescued from home after house fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An elderly man was rescued from his home after a fire broke out, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to Clifford Avenue in Kingsteignton at about 06:50 on Sunday.
It's believed the blaze started in the ground floor lounge of the property and involved paper.
The house was "slightly damaged" by the smoke, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.
Cornwall down to one legal aid lawyer for housing and debt
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall now has just one legal aid lawyer working on housing and debt, it has been revealed.
It comes as a BBC investigation shows cuts to the legal aid budget in England are creating so-called "advice deserts" across the country - as local solicitors, not for profits and charities close their doors.
Up to one million people in the UK live in areas with no legal aid provision for housing at all, with a further 15 million in areas with one provider.
Campaigners said the situation had worsened as a result of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012, which withdrew aid from areas of law, including family, welfare, housing and debt - and the subsequent reduction in the advice network.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal hundreds of local providers have pulled out of legal aid work over the last six years, with almost £500m less being spent on contracts.
Campaign group Liberty said access to justice had been "significantly undermined".
The Ministry of Justice said it took "urgent action" whenever it had concerns over provision.
Devon travel: A38 Chudleigh crash causes miles of queues
BBC Radio Devon
Weather: Cloud building but mainly dry
BBC Weather
A chilly, bright start for most parts.
Through Monday morning, cloud will build from the west.
The vast majority of places will stay dry, but the odd afternoon shower cannot be completely ruled out.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Secure housing 'unsafe because lock broken for months'
Kirk England
BBC South West
Elderly residents living in a secure housing scheme in Devon say they feel unsafe because the lock on the main door into the complex has been broken for four months.
People should only be able to get into the complex in Barnstaple with a security fob, but some residents said they were concerned people had been getting in and claimed that some the facilities had been used without permission.
It was also claimed police were called to the complex to remove a man who was drunk on one occasion.
Landlord Sanctuary Housing has apologised and said the whole front door system was being replaced.