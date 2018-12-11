BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mystery benefactor in Devon known locally as "Mr Incredible" has given away about £70,000 to good causes in Teignmouth over the last four years.

He first approached Teignbridge Community and Voluntary Services, saying he wanted to "give something back", initially saying he would donate about £10,000 a year.

However, since then, he has given out small grants to many projects in the town.

Chloe Myers, from Teignmouth charity Volunteering in Health, said her organisation had received several grants from Mr Incredible...