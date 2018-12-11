BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Rubbish 'too big' for waste incinerator
- 'Mr Incredible' donates £70k to Teignmouth good causes
- Police launch new domestic abuse campaign
- Charity needs to raise thousands to stay open
- Torpoint Ferry still on two vessels
- Updates on Tuesday 11 December 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Mr Incredible' donates £70k to Teignmouth good causes
BBC Radio Devon
A mystery benefactor in Devon known locally as "Mr Incredible" has given away about £70,000 to good causes in Teignmouth over the last four years.
He first approached Teignbridge Community and Voluntary Services, saying he wanted to "give something back", initially saying he would donate about £10,000 a year.
However, since then, he has given out small grants to many projects in the town.
Chloe Myers, from Teignmouth charity Volunteering in Health, said her organisation had received several grants from Mr Incredible...
Hip replacement device designed in Devon recognised
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Pioneering engineering work which took place nearly half a century ago in Exeter has been recognised for helping transform nearly two million lives.
The Exeter Hip Stem has been named as one of the UK's 100 best breakthroughs by Universities UK.
The prosthetic implant is used in 125,000 replacement operations worldwide each year.
It was first implanted in to a patient in 1970 at the Princess Elizabeth Orthopaedic Hospital in Exeter.
Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Timperley says the replacement hips give pain-free mobility back to patients...
Police launch new domestic abuse campaign
BBC Spotlight
Devon and Cornwall Police is launching a campaign designed to raise awareness of the control element that affects domestic abuse victims.
The latest campaign will highlight the fact that whatever type of abuse takes place - physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or financial - the abuser is trying to control the victim.
Since the introduction of the new offence of controlling and coercive behaviour in December 2015, Devon & Cornwall Police says it has seen a four-fold increase in crimes being reported.
Rachaele Hambleton, a domestic abuse survivor, now helps others to escape it...
Charity needs to raise thousands to stay open
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
A charity in north Devon, which has been described as a "lifeline" for the elderly, says it is facing closure unless it can raise £25,000 in the next few months.
Age Concern Barnstaple says it has struggled to find funding and has run out of money.
The charity has 70 volunteers which make home visits and hold drop-in mornings for its clients, many of whom are over 80.
Some have been referred by their GP because they are lonely.
These pensioners say the charity provides them with some solace...
Devon County Council says it will consider funding Age Concern Barnstaple if the charity can put a sustainable business plan in place.
Torpoint Ferry still on two vessels
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Despite a planned well-publicised return to a three-boat service on the Torpoint Ferry, only two vessels are running between Torpoint and Devonport.
It was due to a "continuing technical problems with the third ferry", managers said.
Up to a 45-minute wait was reported at about 08:00, with emergency repair work under way on the malfunctioning chain-pulled vessel.
The Plym II has been out of action for a refit since September, meaning longer waits for commuters over the last few months.
Bosses had said on Monday all three ferries would be running again on Tuesday.
Rubbish 'too big' for waste incinerator
Cornwall's only incinerator has to send any items larger than a bin bag 23 miles away to be shredded.Read more
'Ridiculous' lorry trips to shredder criticised
Christine Butler
BBC Radio Cornwall
Waste that is too big for Cornwall's only incinerator is being carted miles across the county to be shredded.
The incinerator can only take items smaller than a black bin bag - so anything larger must be driven about 23 miles (37km) away to Connon Bridge.
Rubbish including 1,000 mattresses a week is ferried from tip to shredder to incinerator.
Cornwall Council said the shredder site was "a trial" and a final decision on the location had yet to be made.
Janet Haley said more than 80 lorries, containing about 390 tonnes of waste, came and went from Connon Bridge each week....
Dry and cloudy with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be mostly dry with rather cloudy skies, but a few bright or sunny spells too.
The cloud may be thick enough to give just the odd spot of drizzle. Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F)