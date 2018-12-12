BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

T he University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was the fourth most under-pressure in England in a 12-month period.

Figures obtained by the BBC show that the hospital in Derriford was on Opel 4 alert for 98 days between September 2017 and September 2018.

Opel 4 is the highest level of pressure, declared when a hospital is "unable to deliver comprehensive care" and patient safety could be compromised.

The longest period the trust was on Opel 4 was 28 days in January.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Devon said there was increasing demand "across the country", and Devon was "no different".

“NHS organisations across Devon work closely together to ensure we are fully planned and prepared for inevitable winter pressures."

The spokesperson added there was more funding coming for the Plymouth emergency department.

