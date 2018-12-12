BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Life 'upside-down' after ops cancelled
- --- Royal Cornwall Hospital on Opel 4 highest alert for 134 days in 12 months
- --- Derriford Hospital on Opel 4 for 98 days in 12 months
- --- Opel 4 is declared when a hospital is "unable to deliver comprehensive care" and patient safety could be compromised
- Dame Hannah Rogers Trust centre to close, hitting 40 jobs
- Dartmouth Fatstock: Sexism row over men-only awards dinner
- Updates on Wednesday 12 December 2018
Derriford takes fourth place in hospital pressure stats
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was the fourth most under-pressure in England in a 12-month period.
Figures obtained by the BBC show that the hospital in Derriford was on Opel 4 alert for 98 days between September 2017 and September 2018.
Opel 4 is the highest level of pressure, declared when a hospital is "unable to deliver comprehensive care" and patient safety could be compromised.
The longest period the trust was on Opel 4 was 28 days in January.
A spokesperson for the NHS in Devon said there was increasing demand "across the country", and Devon was "no different".
“NHS organisations across Devon work closely together to ensure we are fully planned and prepared for inevitable winter pressures."
The spokesperson added there was more funding coming for the Plymouth emergency department.
'Sexist' Fatstock awards dinner 'does not bother ladies'
Janine Jansen
BBC Spotlight
Women in farming have called on a men-only awards dinner "to get with the times" and allow them to attend.
The Dartmouth Fatstock Show in Devon currently sees prizes distributed to men and women at an afternoon ceremony, before the men's awards are presented for a second time at a hotel dinner.
The Dartmouth Young Farmers' Association currently has more female than male members, and there are four women on the show committee of 17.
Female critics said the men needed "to stop being a bit sexist and let us in there".
However, show chairman Phil Bond said the men-only evening dinner was "a tradition" and he believed ladies were "not bothered" about it...
Library to open on Christmas Day for people on their own
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
Plymouth's Central Library is opening on Christmas Day to offer warmth and festive cheer to people who are on their own.
Staff from libraries across the city are giving up three hours of their day off to host the event.
Visitors will receive gifts, tuck into mince pies and share Christmas messages written by local primary school children.
Transport is being arranged for people who think they will struggle to get there on the day.
Library manager Mel Rawles says they are trying to make the day special for people who may not have anyone else in their lives...
Cornwall travel: A30 Scorrier partially blocked eastbound
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 between the A3047 at Scorrier and the Chiverton Cross roundabout is partially blocked eastbound by a three-vehicle crash. There's slow traffic.
Hospitals under pressure: The statistics
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two of England's NHS trusts spent more than a third of the year under extreme pressure.
Trusts in Cornwall and Leicester topped the statistics in a BBC investigation into how many days hospitals spend on Opel 4.
Operations Pressure Escalation Levels (Opel) is a method used across the NHS to find a constant measure of stress, demand and pressure.
Opel 4 is the highest level, declared when a hospital is "unable to deliver comprehensive care" and patient safety could be compromised.
Life 'upside-down' after ops cancelled
Chris Quevatre & Chris Ellis
BBC News
BBC News
Chris Quevatre & Chris Ellis
BBC News
A woman's hysterectomy was postponed four times at a hospital experiencing extreme pressures.Read more
Sexism row over men-only awards dinner
A farming show is told to "move with the 21st Century" and let women attend its prize-giving dinner.Read more
Historic building could be saved by local authority
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The Ganges in Chapel Street, Penzance, could be bought by Cornwall Council.
The building used to be home to an Indian restaurant with accommodation on the floors above.
However, the listed building is now in a poor state of repair and several years ago tiles from the roof fell off on to the street below.
A campaign to "Save The Ganges" was set up by local people who wanted to try to protect the building from further damage and bring it back into use.
Cornwall Council has carried out emergency repairs on the building in recent years but has struggled to resolve issues over who owned separate parts of the building.
The cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday 18 December to talk about bidding for funding to buy the Ganges and carry out renovations and repairs - which could come to more than £500,000.
Dame Hannah Rogers Trust centre to close, hitting 40 jobs
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
More than 40 jobs are being axed at a centre for adults and children with disabilities.
The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is closing at Seale-Hayne, Devon, and the charity is also selling the 90-acre site where it is located.
It is being put up for sale in the new year because it is "not generating enough income to sustain services".
The charity said 50 independent businesses operating at the site and surrounding areas would be unaffected. Those include a bistro, coffee shop, several shops, a gallery and offices.
However, it is not known at this stage what a buyer would do as a new landlord.
Services for young adults with disabilities run at a separate Dame Hannah Rogers Trust centre in Ivybridge will also continue as normal.
Weather: Mostly cloudy and at times damp
BBC Weather
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, grey and at times damp with some light rain or drizzle.
A breezy and chillier day.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).