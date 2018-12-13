BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nigel Lockwood was last seen at his home in Newton Abbot on Wednesday and police say they are "increasingly concerned" about what has happened to him. His car was found in the Asda car park in the town and he may be in woods around Bakers Park. He is likely to be wearing blue jeans and a grey fur lined hooded Hollister coat.
Have you seen missing man Nigel Lockwood?
Confidence vote 'futile posturing from hard Brexiteers'
Devon and Cornwall Conservative MPs have reacted after Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of confidence.
Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston reiterated calls for another referendum and Newquay MP Steve Double said he would be "gracious" and accept the result.
'Lucky escape' for Newquay house blaze woman
A smoke alarm saved a woman after a fire broke out in her Newquay house.
Firefighters called to Ennors Road at about 03:00 said it was "a lucky escape for the occupant".
"She was woken by her smoke detector and used her escape plan," they said on Facebook.
Another crew from Perranporth also attended the fire which is being investigated.