BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 13 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Have you seen missing man Nigel Lockwood?

    BBC Radio Devon

    Nigel Lockwood was last seen at his home in Newton Abbot on Wednesday and police say they are "increasingly concerned" about what has happened to him.

    Nigel Lockwood
    Copyright: Police handout

    His car was found in the Asda car park in the town and he may be in woods around Bakers Park.

    He is likely to be wearing blue jeans and a grey fur lined hooded Hollister coat.

  2. Confidence vote 'futile posturing from hard Brexiteers'

    BBC Spotlight

    Devon and Cornwall Conservative MPs have reacted after Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of confidence.

    Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston reiterated calls for another referendum and Newquay MP Steve Double said he would be "gracious" and accept the result.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

    Video content

    Video caption: Theresa May: 'We now need to get on with the job'

  3. 'Lucky escape' for Newquay house blaze woman

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A smoke alarm saved a woman after a fire broke out in her Newquay house.

    Fire
    Copyright: Newquay Fire Station

    Firefighters called to Ennors Road at about 03:00 said it was "a lucky escape for the occupant".

    "She was woken by her smoke detector and used her escape plan," they said on Facebook.

    Another crew from Perranporth also attended the fire which is being investigated.

Back to top