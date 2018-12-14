BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police officers in a "stealth cab" have fined a trucker £200 and issued him with six penalty points for texting while driving.

The "stealth truck" was on Devon and Cornwall's roads from 4 to 7 December with the aim of targeting driving offences on the A38 in Devon, the A30 in Cornwall, the M5 and in and around Plymouth.

The unmarked HGV cab has a police driver and observer.

Police also caught...

• Driver seen not wearing his seatbelt while driving on the A30 in Cornwall, and it turns out he didn’t have insurance. The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle seized.

• One driver was seen filming and singing to himself whilst driving in Plymouth. He was stopped and was over the drink-drive limit. He was arrested and charged.