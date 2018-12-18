Cargo ship runs aground off Falmouth

BBC Copyright: BBC

A 16,000-tonne Russian cargo ship has run aground off a beach in Cornwall during "pretty horrendous" winds and may have lost control in the conditions, a former Falmouth senior pilot captain says.

The 590ft (180m) Kuzma Minin grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth at about 05:40.

Former pilot David Barnicoat told BBC Radio Cornwall it was "a classic grounding".

He said: "It sounds as if she dragged anchor and the engines may not have been ready, or she may have had some other problem.

"Once that anchor breaks from the sea bed and you start dragging, then you have no control whatsoever."