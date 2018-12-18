Cargo ship runs aground off Falmouth

A decision could be made on Tuesday to increase the cost of driving from Cornwall into Devon by 33%.
Cornwall Council's cabinet will be asked to approve a bid to the Department for Transport to increase Tamar Bridge tolls, and the cost of using the Torpoint ferry, by a third at a meeting starting at 10:00.
At the moment, it costs £1.50 for cars to cross the bridge or use the ferry.
However, under the new charges, it would go up to £2.
Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, which are jointly responsible for managing the bridge and ferry, are also set to ask the Department For Transport to allow them to carry out annual reviews of the charges.
They want the ability to increase prices in line with inflation without having to go to the government for approval.
Kuzma Minin: Ship ran aground in 'pretty horrendous' winds
BBC Radio Cornwall
A 16,000-tonne Russian cargo ship has run aground off a beach in Cornwall during "pretty horrendous" winds and may have lost control in the conditions, a former Falmouth senior pilot captain says.
The 590ft (180m) Kuzma Minin grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth at about 05:40.
Former pilot David Barnicoat told BBC Radio Cornwall it was "a classic grounding".
He said: "It sounds as if she dragged anchor and the engines may not have been ready, or she may have had some other problem.
"Once that anchor breaks from the sea bed and you start dragging, then you have no control whatsoever."
Kuzma Minin: Residents 'haven't seen anything like this'
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Russian-registered cargo ship, the Kuzma Minin, which has run aground off Falmouth, is about 300m from a beach cafe, it is estimated.
The massive vessel grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth at about 05:40.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the 590ft (180m) ship had dragged its anchor and has a list of about five degrees. There is no cargo on the vessel, which has 18 Russian crew on board.
A coastguard helicopter has arrived on scene.
BBC Radio Cornwall's Naomi Kennedy is at the scene and spoke to nearby residents...
Kuzma Minin: Strong winds 'quite probably' caused beaching
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Weather conditions including strong winds "quite probably" caused a Russian cargo ship to run aground off Falmouth, coastguards say.
The Kuzma Minin grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach at about 05:40.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the 590ft (180m) ship had dragged its anchor and has a list of about five degrees.
They have declared it a "major incident" due to the fact it is a busy beach, but there is currently no concern about pollution.
The MCA said that work to attempt to refloat the vessel would begin mid-morning on Tuesday. The next high tide is just after 13:00.
Kuzma Minin aground: Lifeboat crew on standby
Falmouth's lifeboat crew is on standby near the Kuzma Minin, which is grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach.
There is no cargo on the vessel, which has 18 Russian crew on board.
Tugs will be attached to the ship to help refloat it when the tide rises.
Woman, 64, dies after being thrown from horse
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A 64-year-old woman has died after being thrown from her horse while on a ride in Devon.
Emergency services were called to Hayne Cross, Lewdown, Okehampton, at about 11:35 on Friday.
The rider, from Launceston, suffered serious head injuries in the fall and had a medical episode at the scene.
She was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Derriford Hospital, where she later died.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Kuzma Minin aground: Vessel clearly visible off beach
The massive vessel, believed to be the Kuzma Minin, grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth.
South West weather: Cloudy with heavy rain
BBC Weather
It'll be cloudy with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain affecting many areas.
However, the rain will begin to clear from the west towards evening.
Strong to gale force southerly winds may gust up to 65mph around the coast and over high ground before easing and turning to the southwest later.
Devon
Cornwall
Cargo ship Kuzma Minin runs aground off Falmouth
BBC Radio Cornwall
A 16,000-tonne cargo ship with 18 crew on board has run aground in strong winds off Falmouth.
The Kuzma Minin, a Russian-registered vessel, can clearly be seen from Gyllyngvase beach. A major operation is under way to prevent it from coming further into shore.
Coastguards said there were was no cargo on board the 180m-long bulk carrier.
They added that it was believed the vessel "dragged her anchor and grounded on the western side of the port entrance between Swanpool and Gyllyngvase beaches" at about 05:40.
The vessel is listing at an angle of about five degrees and there are no reports of pollution.
An area around the ship has been cordoned off and a tug and the Falmouth lifeboat are standing by.
Coastguards said tugs were to be attached to the vessel and, as the tide rose, help refloat the vessel.
