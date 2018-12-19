BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

LDRS Copyright: LDRS

Cornwall Council is set to buy a Grade II listed former Indian restaurant and renovate it to stop it falling apart.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to press ahead with buying 18 Chapel Street in Penzance, better known as The Ganges.

There has been a campaign to save the building for many years and the council has already had to step in to make it safe on several occasions, including one when roof tiles fell off the building into the road. But efforts to try to get repairs carried out were hampered by different parts of the building being owned by different people.

Now the cabinet has agreed to allow the council to negotiate buying the building and submit bids for funding to carry out renovations. It is envisaged that once complete the building could be used for residential or employment use.

However, the plans were not supported by all cabinet members with one councillor saying other capital projects "should be given this money".

No details of how much buying the building would cost or how much it would need for repairs were revealed - they were subject to a confidential paper.