BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Calls for whistleblower law change after NHS scandal
- Warning over Christmas rail upgrade work for travellers
- Council to buy The Ganges in Penzance
- Updates on Wednesday 19 December 2018
Penlee lifeboat disaster remembered 37 years on
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
On 19 December 1981, hurricane force winds blew the cargo ship Union Star off course after it suffered engine failure.
The Penlee lifeboat Solomon Browne launched into difficult waters, and never returned.
There were no survivors from the Union Star and the lifeboat was completely wrecked with the loss of its crew of eight. In total there were 16 casualties.
The old Penlee lifeboat station in Mousehole still stands as a memorial to the disaster.
Follow
Council to buy listed Penzance building to stop it falling apart
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council is set to buy a Grade II listed former Indian restaurant and renovate it to stop it falling apart.
The council’s cabinet has agreed to press ahead with buying 18 Chapel Street in Penzance, better known as The Ganges.
There has been a campaign to save the building for many years and the council has already had to step in to make it safe on several occasions, including one when roof tiles fell off the building into the road. But efforts to try to get repairs carried out were hampered by different parts of the building being owned by different people.
Now the cabinet has agreed to allow the council to negotiate buying the building and submit bids for funding to carry out renovations. It is envisaged that once complete the building could be used for residential or employment use.
However, the plans were not supported by all cabinet members with one councillor saying other capital projects "should be given this money".
No details of how much buying the building would cost or how much it would need for repairs were revealed - they were subject to a confidential paper.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways
A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, at Noyces Garden Centre.
A379 Devon - A379 in Kingsbridge blocked in both directions at the Noyces Garden Centre junction, because of an overturned car. Traffic is coping well.
Warning over Christmas rail upgrade work for travellers
BBC Spotlight
There will be substantial disruption for rail passengers throughout the region over the Christmas period.
With engineering work on South Western Railway, Southern and Great Western routes, some lines will see no services at all from this weekend until after New Year.
Network Rail is replacing worn out track on all the main lines into London.
Kevin Groves from Network Rail says some of the capital's stations will also be disrupted...
Calls for whistleblower law change after NHS scandal
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A new report says that the Care Quality Commission must review how it ensures NHS trusts are not making mistakes when recruiting for top positions.
It follows the case of a whistleblower who raised concerns over the former chief executive of the South Devon Healthcare Trust.
Despite being criticised by an employment tribunal, Paula Vasco-Knight was employed by another NHS trust, while one of the whistleblowers was unable to return to her job as a result of raising the alarm.
Claire Sardari, one of two women who was victimised as a result of telling bosses about her concerns, says the law needs to change...
The Care Quality Commission says it recognises the handling of this case - both by CQC and by wider NHS organisations - did not meet Ms Sardari's expectations of how the recruitment process should work.
They also say it was a complex case, that they judged the Trust had performed its obligations reasonably when faced with this difficult situation and that they are disappointed that the ombudsman came to a different conclusion.
All Exeter St Davids to Salisbury train lines blocked
South Western Railway said disruption is expected until midday.
South Western Railway (SWR) has services from London to Exeter, via Honiton and Salisbury.
Weather: Sunny spells and showers across the day
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A largely bright start to the day with early sunny spells and showers.
Thereafter, further sunny spells and isolated showers are expected, before cloud thickens later on and showers become more prevalent.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).