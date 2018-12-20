Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Cornwall fire service response times 'inadequate'
- Police 'watch out' warning to drink drivers
- Cornwall Council leader hails 'positive' Brexit meeting
- Factory bosses 'don't know what impact no-deal will have'
- Over the Moon: Exeter player gets England call-up
- Updates on Thursday 20 December 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cornwall fire service response times 'inadequate'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A first ever inspection of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has found its response times to fires and emergencies are "inadequate".
The inspection report was carried out by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMIC) in July.
After the initial findings were given to CFRS, there was a follow-up visit in October.
There are 11 specific areas which the fire service has been inspected on. Six were rated "good", four were rated "requires improvement" and one was rated "inadequate".
'Geography and rurality'
The inadequate rating was for responding to fires and other emergencies - of which the inspectors said they had "serious concerns".
"The service consistently doesn't meet target response times for fires, especially in remote areas served by on-call stations," the 45-page report stated.
In the 12 months to 31 March 2017, the average response time to primary fires in Cornwall was 12 minutes and 28 seconds - which was an increase from the same period in 2016.
This is the highest response time of all services in England, according to inspectors.
Chief fire officer of CFRS, Paul Walker said that while the service always wanted to improve response times he believes the inspectorate had "not fully recognised the challenges which face the service due to Cornwall's geography and rurality".
Somewhere over the rainbow...in Grampound
BBC Radio Cornwall
This rainbow was spotted over Grampound earlier - giving some colour to an otherwise cloudy sky.
If you have any pictures to share, please email us.
Two women rescued from 'lift cage'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Two women were trapped in a lift cage in Dawlish on Wednesday.
Rescuers were called to Exeter Road at about 17:24 after an alarm went off.
Fire crews used small tools to release the women before making the lift safe.
Neither was injured in the incident.
Cornwall Council leader hails 'positive' Brexit meeting
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council leader Adam Paynter said his meeting with the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, was a "positive step towards building a successful future for Cornwall" after the UK leaves the EU.
The meeting in Brussels was attended by a small delegation of leaders from regions across Europe called the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions.
The council said the key outcomes were:
Police warning to drink drivers
Police caught a 20-year-old man driving himself home from the pub in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Officers said they are especially focused on catching drink drivers at this time of year.
Factory managers 'don't know what impact Brexit will have'
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
A number of factory bosses in Cornwall say it is impossible to prepare for a no-deal Brexit because there is no way to know what crashing out of the EU would mean in practice.
The boss of one engineering business near Callington, Keith Ingram of Interfluid Hydraulics, admits he has a Eurosceptic streak.
But he says he is hoping for an outcome that protects free movement of goods with the EU...
Moon 'on bouncy castle' when England called
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter's Ben Moon reveals how he missed a call telling him he had been picked for England as he was on a bouncy castle.Read more
Firefighters receive 'multiple calls' to car fire
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Firefighters in Torquay were scrambled to a fierce car fire on St Efrides Road on Wednesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said that they received "mutiple calls" at about 19:25 from concerned members of the public.
The car was made safe at about 19:47 and duty of care was left with the police.
It is not known what caused the fire.
Weather: Sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
It will be partly cloudy at first on Thursday morning with showers crossing the area on a brisk south west wind.
Through the day, there will be increasing amounts of sunshine, along with further isolated showers.
Maximum Temperature: 8C (46F).