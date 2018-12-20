BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC Inspectors said they had "serious concerns" about the service's response times Image caption: Inspectors said they had "serious concerns" about the service's response times

A first ever inspection of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has found its response times to fires and emergencies are "inadequate".

The inspection report was carried out by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMIC) in July.

After the initial findings were given to CFRS, there was a follow-up visit in October.

There are 11 specific areas which the fire service has been inspected on. Six were rated "good", four were rated "requires improvement" and one was rated "inadequate".

'Geography and rurality'

The inadequate rating was for responding to fires and other emergencies - of which the inspectors said they had "serious concerns".

"The service consistently doesn't meet target response times for fires, especially in remote areas served by on-call stations," the 45-page report stated.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2017, the average response time to primary fires in Cornwall was 12 minutes and 28 seconds - which was an increase from the same period in 2016.

This is the highest response time of all services in England, according to inspectors.

Chief fire officer of CFRS, Paul Walker said that while the service always wanted to improve response times he believes the inspectorate had "not fully recognised the challenges which face the service due to Cornwall's geography and rurality".

Chief fire officer of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Paul Walker said he was "really proud about how we look after our people"