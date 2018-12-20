Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cornwall fire service response times 'inadequate'
  2. Police 'watch out' warning to drink drivers
  3. Cornwall Council leader hails 'positive' Brexit meeting
  4. Factory bosses 'don't know what impact no-deal will have'
  5. Over the Moon: Exeter player gets England call-up
  6. Updates on Thursday 20 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Cornwall fire service response times 'inadequate'

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    fire engine
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Inspectors said they had "serious concerns" about the service's response times

    A first ever inspection of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has found its response times to fires and emergencies are "inadequate".

    The inspection report was carried out by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMIC) in July.

    After the initial findings were given to CFRS, there was a follow-up visit in October.

    There are 11 specific areas which the fire service has been inspected on. Six were rated "good", four were rated "requires improvement" and one was rated "inadequate".

    'Geography and rurality'

    The inadequate rating was for responding to fires and other emergencies - of which the inspectors said they had "serious concerns".

    "The service consistently doesn't meet target response times for fires, especially in remote areas served by on-call stations," the 45-page report stated.

    In the 12 months to 31 March 2017, the average response time to primary fires in Cornwall was 12 minutes and 28 seconds - which was an increase from the same period in 2016.

    This is the highest response time of all services in England, according to inspectors.

    Chief fire officer of CFRS, Paul Walker said that while the service always wanted to improve response times he believes the inspectorate had "not fully recognised the challenges which face the service due to Cornwall's geography and rurality".

    Chief fire officer of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Paul Walker
    Copyright: Cornwall Council
    Image caption: Chief fire officer of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Paul Walker said he was "really proud about how we look after our people"
    Quote Message: I think the inspectors are city-centric. The inspectors are from metropolitan brigades, there isn't a clear understanding of rural risks. People in Cornwall understand and recognise the challenges that we face in our geography and the seasonal changes in the summer. We understand that we didn't hit the target and we can and will do something about that. from Paul Walker Chief fire officer, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service
    Paul WalkerChief fire officer, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

  2. Somewhere over the rainbow...in Grampound

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    This rainbow was spotted over Grampound earlier - giving some colour to an otherwise cloudy sky.

    If you have any pictures to share, please email us.

    rainbow
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Two women rescued from 'lift cage'

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Fire engine on the way to a shout
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Two women were trapped in a lift cage in Dawlish on Wednesday.

    Rescuers were called to Exeter Road at about 17:24 after an alarm went off.

    Fire crews used small tools to release the women before making the lift safe.

    Neither was injured in the incident.

  4. Cornwall Council leader hails 'positive' Brexit meeting

    Del Crookes

    BBC News Online

    Cornwall Council leader Adam Paynter said his meeting with the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, was a "positive step towards building a successful future for Cornwall" after the UK leaves the EU.

    The meeting in Brussels was attended by a small delegation of leaders from regions across Europe called the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions.

    Adam Paynter
    Copyright: Cornwall Council

    The council said the key outcomes were:

    • Sharing Cornwall’s preparations around Brexit including in the event of a no-deal scenario.
    • Reaffirming the county’s commitment to continue working with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Spain to forge social economic and cultural ties after Brexit.
    • A productive one-to-one meeting with Andreas Lervik, councillor and leader of the Otsfold Region in Norway, which participates in EU programmes despite the country not being a member.
    Quote Message: The persisting climate of uncertainty around the UK's Brexit negotiations with the EU only underlines the fact that we cannot rely on Government to stand up for Cornwall. We need to be putting Cornwall’s case forward ourselves." from Adam Paynter Leader of Cornwall Council
    Adam PaynterLeader of Cornwall Council

  5. Police warning to drink drivers

    Twitter

    Police caught a 20-year-old man driving himself home from the pub in the early hours of Thursday morning.

    Officers said they are especially focused on catching drink drivers at this time of year.

    View more on twitter

  6. Factory managers 'don't know what impact Brexit will have'

    Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

    BBC Spotlight

    Interfluid Hydraulics in Callington
    Copyright: BBC

    A number of factory bosses in Cornwall say it is impossible to prepare for a no-deal Brexit because there is no way to know what crashing out of the EU would mean in practice.

    The boss of one engineering business near Callington, Keith Ingram of Interfluid Hydraulics, admits he has a Eurosceptic streak.

    But he says he is hoping for an outcome that protects free movement of goods with the EU...

    Video content

    Video caption: Cornwall business owners 'not sure about impact of Brexit'

  8. Firefighters receive 'multiple calls' to car fire

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    St Efrides Rd, Torquay
    Copyright: Google

    Firefighters in Torquay were scrambled to a fierce car fire on St Efrides Road on Wednesday.

    Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said that they received "mutiple calls" at about 19:25 from concerned members of the public.

    The car was made safe at about 19:47 and duty of care was left with the police.

    It is not known what caused the fire.

  9. Weather: Sunshine and showers

    BBC Weather

    Weather map for Devon and Cornwall
    Copyright: BBC

    It will be partly cloudy at first on Thursday morning with showers crossing the area on a brisk south west wind.

    Through the day, there will be increasing amounts of sunshine, along with further isolated showers.

    Maximum Temperature: 8C (46F).

Back to top