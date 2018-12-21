BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Christmas tradition from more than a hundred years ago is being revived in North Devon after a 40-year break.

Since the 1890s, carol singers from the village of Landkey have been performing in neighbouring communities and remote farmsteads.

Often they'll be out all night long, singing "The Landkey Carols" - which were written by a local man.

Have a listen...

