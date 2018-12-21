BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Landkey Christmas tradition from 100 years ago continues
Andrea Ormsby
BBC Spotlight
A Christmas tradition from more than a hundred years ago is being revived in North Devon after a 40-year break.
Since the 1890s, carol singers from the village of Landkey have been performing in neighbouring communities and remote farmsteads.
Often they'll be out all night long, singing "The Landkey Carols" - which were written by a local man.
Have a listen...
Quote Message: These carols are and were all sung very specifically in Landkey. Some of them are unusual versions of well-known carols and some of them are really their very own special thing. from Nick Wyke Runs The Landkey Carols Project for Wren Music
These carols are and were all sung very specifically in Landkey. Some of them are unusual versions of well-known carols and some of them are really their very own special thing.
Woman sought in connection with taxi driver assault
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Devon and Cornwall Police
The incident is reported to have happened between 02:00 and 02:10 on 18 November on North Prospect Road.
The taxi driver had stopped and got out of his car when he was assaulted.
Police would like to speak to the woman (pictured above) in connection with this incident as it’s believed she may have information vital to the investigation, and are asking for anyone who recognises her to get in touch.
Fallen tree has been cleared
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A large tree that shut the B3254 has been cleared, Cornwall Council say.
The road between Launceston and Stratton was blocked for several hours during the early hours of the morning.
Christmas gifts rescued from burning home
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Firefighters have managed to rescue Christmas presents from a burning home in Exeter.
Emergency services were called to a detached property in Fern Park Close off Topsham Road at 14:00 on Thursday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that "extensive damage" had been caused to the house by fire, smoke and water.
But the crews managed to save some personal items, including Christmas presents.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Fallen tree closes main road for 'two or three hours'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
There has been an emergency road closure put in place on the B3254 due to a fallen tree.
Cornwall Council said the "large tree" had fallen across the carriageway at Yeolmbridge on the road between Launceston and Stratton.
The route will be shut for at least two or three hours.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and warned that the surrounding local network is likely to be disrupted.
Gatwick airport reopens after drone chaos
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Officials at Gatwick have re-opened the runway and say they hope to operate a limited number of flights on Friday morning.
The airport was disrupted by repeated sightings of a drone from Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.
It is continuing to advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to Gatwick.
This is because departures and arrivals are still subject to delays and cancellations.
Many passengers throughout the South West were affected by the closure.
Police are still attempting to identify the drone's operators and are considering shooting it down if necessary.
Weather: Windy with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
Friday is predicted to be a windy day.
Any early low cloud and local drizzle will soon clear, leaving it mostly dry with spells of sunshine.
However, there is the chance of a shower again towards evening.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F)