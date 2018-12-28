BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to replace the sewage system in Mousehole is set to start early in the new year.

The existing water system in the village has suffered four separate leaks since May causing continuing disruption for residents.

Earlier this month, South West Water installed a temporary tanker to transport waste to a nearby pumping station.

It has now announced a programme for repairs will start on 14 January and is due to be finished by Easter.

The West Cornwall MP, Derek Thomas has welcomed the news saying although there will be some disruption to local people they will have a more reliable and effective sewage system in the future.