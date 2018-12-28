BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to replace the sewage system in Mousehole is set to start early in the new year. The existing water system in the village has suffered four separate leaks since May causing continuing disruption for residents. Earlier this month, South West Water installed a temporary tanker to transport waste to a nearby pumping station. It has now announced a programme for repairs will start on 14 January and is due to be finished by Easter. The West Cornwall MP, Derek Thomas has welcomed the news saying although there will be some disruption to local people they will have a more reliable and effective sewage system in the future.
Mousehole sewage system to be replaced
Sexual assault in Plymouth buffet restaurant toilets
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A person was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a buffet restaurant in Plymouth, police have said.
It happened in Sizz All on Union Street on Thursday between 12:45 and 13:15.
Officers said they would like to speak to a man who is described as about aged 30, tall, wearing dark clothing and left shortly after the incident with a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Report of rape in Kingsbridge on Boxing Day
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A woman has reported being raped on Boxing Day in Kingsbridge, police have said.
Officers said the alleged attack happened on Rack Park Road in the town.
Part of the area was sealed off on Thursday while an investigation - which is still ongoing - took place.
Roof 'partially collapses' after fire rips through house
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The roof of a house has "partially collapsed" after a fire in North Devon.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the detached house on West Down Hill near West Down at about 15:35 on Thursday.
Crews said one man was treated for smoke inhalation.
By 21:50, the three fire engines on the scene had been scaled down to one with the crew making "good progress" dampening down hot spots.
Cornish fisherman clings to nets after falling overboard
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A fisherman who fell overboard from his vessel in Cornwall had to cling on to his nets for five miles before being rescued.
It happened at about 13:55 on Thursday with the man's boat on automatic pilot heading for Newlyn with him in the water, the Penlee Lifeboat team said.
The alarm was raised when the boat hit the South Pier and he was rescued.
On arrival, the volunteer crew found the vessel's engine was still in gear and the lone fisherman was struggling in the water about 30 yards from the boat.
He was taken to hospital and is now at home "safe at well", the Penlee Lifeboat team said.
Weather: A cold and frosty start to the day
BBC Weather
It will be a cold and frosty start to the day, with some overnight mist and fog slow to clear.
It will be cloudy although a few brighter spells are possible.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).