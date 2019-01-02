BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some jewellery and a Garrard & Co carriage clock have been stolen from a property in Bodmin, police have said.

The theft of the clock happened on 30 November while the other items were taken between 14 and 16 December, officers added.

The items stolen include a necklace with an Eiffel Tower charm, men's cufflinks with RGL engraved on them and a gold charm bracelet, (pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.