BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 2 January 2019

  1. Jewellery and Garrard & Co carriage clock stolen in Bodmin

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Some jewellery and a Garrard & Co carriage clock have been stolen from a property in Bodmin, police have said.

    The theft of the clock happened on 30 November while the other items were taken between 14 and 16 December, officers added.

    The items stolen include a necklace with an Eiffel Tower charm, men's cufflinks with RGL engraved on them and a gold charm bracelet, (pictured).

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    charm bracelet
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  2. Cornwall travel: Accidents partially block roads

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • At Washaway, the A389 is partially blocked near Old School Lane due to an accident and recovery work.
    • In Redruth, Treruffe Hill is partially blocked at Falmouth Road due to an accident.

  3. Owner and dog rescued from harbour mud

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A dog and its owner had to be rescued by firefighters on New Year's Eve after they fell into Hayle Harbour and got stuck in the mud.

    The emergency services were alerted at 19:02 and firefighters from Penzance, Hayle, Falmouth and St Austell rescued the pair using general purpose lines and water rescue equipment.

    Harbour
    Copyright: Google

  4. Nine police officers injured on New Year's Eve

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Police in Cornwall dealt with nearly 30,000 crimes in 2018, Supt Ian Drummond-Smith, has said.

    Supt Drummond-Smith tweeted a round-up of the year telling his followers that 521 officers and 60 PCSOs had been involved in 85,515 incidents and 29,647 crimes.

    Meanwhile he said Devon and Cornwall Police had a busy start to the new year with officers attending 1,200 incidents between 18:00 on Monday and 06:00 on Tuesday.

    Supt Ian Drummond-Smith
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: During that time nine police officers received injuries and 103 people woke up in our custody centres. It really is the one of the busiest nights of the year for police." from Supt Ian Drummond-Smith
    Supt Ian Drummond-Smith

    Supt Drummond-Smith added the number of homicides, robberies, shoplifting and criminal damage were all down in 2018.

  5. Almost 200 join first annual Plymouth swim

    John Danks

    BBC Spotlight

    Nearly 200 people braved a chilly dip at Plymouth during the city's first New Year's Day swim.

    It is hoped the Firestone Freezer will become an annual event raising money for a different local charity each year.

    Tuesday's swim at Firestone Bay, Devil's Point, was in aid of First Light, which supports thousands of people each year affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence across Devon, Cornwall and Wiltshire.

    Video content

    Video caption: Nearly 200 people braved a chilly dip in Plymouth during the city's New Year's Day swim

  6. Weather: Dry day but feeling chilly

    BBC Weather

    It will be a mainly dry day with spells of sunshine, but also areas of cloud.

    Feeling chillier for many areas with a light breeze.

    Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Plymouth's Charles Cross roundabout works set to begin

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Work to improve Charles Cross roundabout in Plymouth is set to begin.

    The roundabout, with Charles Church at its centre, is one of the key junctions on the city's transport network and handles high volumes of traffic.

    The Charles Cross Improvements Scheme will "reduce delays and improve traffic flow by increasing capacity for all vehicles whilst making crossings friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists", Plymouth City Council said.

    It added Charles Church will remain unaffected - respected as a monument to citizens of Plymouth who lost their lives during World War Two.

    The work is scheduled to finish in time for Christmas.

    Charles Cross roundabout
    Copyright: Google
    Quote Message: There is no good time to carry out a major road scheme. At the moment, 40,000 vehicles use Charles Cross each day and this figure will only increase as the city continues to grow. We have to act now to improve journey times for regular users of the route. from Councillor Mark Coker Plymouth City Council
    Councillor Mark CokerPlymouth City Council

  8. Man, 80, missing from Newton Abbot

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An 80-year-old man has gone missing from Newton Abbot and police are concerned for his welfare.

    David Williams was last seen at about 23:00 on Tuesday, wearing navy blue trousers and boat shoes.

    He's described as white, 5ft 2in (1.57m) tall, of medium build with with short, white hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    David Williams
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  9. Disabled man receives 1p in universal credit to live on

    Devon Live

    A disabled Plymouth man says he is utterly bamboozled with the new universal credit - after receiving a payment of 1p and being left with 77p to live on for two weeks.

