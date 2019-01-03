BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sidmouth's Jacob's Ladder will be closed for several weeks for essential maintenance. The wooden staircase which links Jacob's Ladder Beach to Connaught Gardens on the cliffs above is Grade II listed. East Devon District Council will replace a number of rails, treads and metal rods supporting the structure starting later. While Jacob’s Ladder is closed, people are advised to use the nearby slipway or alternative sets of steps.
Weather: Sunny spells expected but feeling chilly
A chilly start to the day away from the coasts with some early bright spells.
Thereafter, a dry day is expected with partly cloudy skies and some sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 7C (44F).