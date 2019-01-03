Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 3 January 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Sidmouth's Jacob's Ladder closed for maintenance

    BBC Radio Devon

    Sidmouth's Jacob's Ladder will be closed for several weeks for essential maintenance.

    The wooden staircase which links Jacob's Ladder Beach to Connaught Gardens on the cliffs above is Grade II listed.

    East Devon District Council will replace a number of rails, treads and metal rods supporting the structure starting later.

    While Jacob’s Ladder is closed, people are advised to use the nearby slipway or alternative sets of steps.

    Jacob's Ladder
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Weather: Sunny spells expected but feeling chilly

    BBC Weather

    A chilly start to the day away from the coasts with some early bright spells.

    Thereafter, a dry day is expected with partly cloudy skies and some sunny spells.

    Maximum temperature: 7C (44F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top