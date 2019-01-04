BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Seventy firefighters tackle garage blaze
- Devon charity 'saved' by £10k mystery donation
- A39 crash: Pair with 'life-changing injuries' airlifted
- Updates on Friday 4 January 2019
'Why I am growing my body hair'
Millicent Cooke
Broadcast Journalist
Januhairy is a month-long campaign encouraging women to "love and accept" their natural body hair.Read more
Weather: Largely dry day with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry day with variable, often large, amounts of cloud around.
Some bright or sunny spells should break through at times.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).
'Very intense' Redruth garage fire now out
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A fire that broke out in a garage in Redruth overnight is now out, a fire service has said.
It started just before 02:00 at Bucketts Hill - a turning off Falmouth Road.
Several cars have been destroyed and there were fears originally that gas canisters and fuel stores were under threat.
The damping down of hot spots is continuing. No-one was injured.
Firefighter, Stuart Whitworth, said earlier the fire was "very intense" and could be seen from the A30...
Red squirrels could return to South West in 2019
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Red squirrels could make a comeback to the South West in 2019 - thanks to a new form of contraception for their grey cousins.
Conservationists and a number of land owners, including Prince Charles, wants to help reintroduce them back into some isolated pockets of the region.
Conservationist Mish Kennaway says the contraception is "a big part of the future for the balance of the two species."
The strategy has already been tried and tested in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire.
A major conference at the University of Exeter in April will focus on ways of reducing the grey squirrel population in the South West with the hope of using parts of the region as hubs, from which red squirrels can re-establish.
The conference also aims to develop a national conservation strategy to prevent the red squirrel from dying out all together.
January shoppers a late boost for high streets
BBC Spotlight
The region's retailers are counting their Christmas takings, with many reporting a late surge of shoppers boosting profits.
Stores have been forced to offer big discounts in the January sales to tempt customers out on to the high streets, and away from online shopping.
Seventy firefighters tackle garage blaze
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
Seventy firefighters from eight fire engines tackled a fire in Redruth overnight.
It broke out in the early hours at a garage in Bucketts Hill.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received numerous calls just before 02:00, alerting them to a major fire on the south side of Redruth in Trewirgie.
The garage was well alight when they arrived at the scene, the fire service said.
Bucketts Hill is a turning off Falmouth Road - and there's a petrol station at the junction. It might explain why eight fire engines were called out from as far away as Penzance and St Dennis.
Crews were still fighting the fire at 04:00.
Bucketts Hill is closed to traffic and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. No-one was injured.
Devon charity 'saved' by £10k mystery donation
BBC Spotlight
A mystery benefactor has helped save a charity in North Devon that supports the elderly and vulnerable.
A last minute donation of £10,000 means Age Concern Barnstaple now has the £25,000 it needs to stay open.
The charity holds regular coffee mornings for local people, many of whom are in their 80s, and has about 70 volunteers that carry out home visits to help people to live independently.
A crowdfunding campaign launched by the town's mayor has raised more than £16,000, including another anonymous single donation of £5,000.
A39 crash: Pair with 'life-changing injuries' airlifted
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two people had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on the A39.
It happened between St Kew Highway and Wadebridge and involved two cars - one with a family in it. The road was closed for a substantial period.
Police say two people have suffered life-changing injuries.