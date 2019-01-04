BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A fire that broke out in a garage in Redruth overnight is now out, a fire service has said.

It started just before 02:00 at Bucketts Hill - a turning off Falmouth Road.

Several cars have been destroyed and there were fears originally that gas canisters and fuel stores were under threat.

The damping down of hot spots is continuing. No-one was injured.

Firefighter, Stuart Whitworth, said earlier the fire was "very intense" and could be seen from the A30...