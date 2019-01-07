BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Monday will be another cloudy day with the chance of a few patches of rain or drizzle moving in from the north. A moderate to fresh breeze. Gusting to 30mph in exposed areas, especially in the west and north this afternoon. Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).
A30 Camborne westbound remains closed after crash
The A30 near Camborne between the Avers Roundabout and Tolvaddon remains closed westbound due to police investigation work after an earlier road crash.
A diversion is in place but traffic is slow moving and queueing on the A30 approaching the A3047 diversion route.
Two boys, aged 12, assaulted while walking dog
Two 12-year-old boys were assaulted while they were out walking a dog in Exeter, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has said.
It happened in an alley from Wardrew Road leading up to Buddle Lane in the St Thomas area at about 18:00 on 4 January.
The two boys were approached by three older boys - in their teens - who started to push them.
One was knocked to the ground and "continually kicked around the stomach area for about 30 seconds", Cowick and St Thomas PCSO said.
It added both boys were left "very shaken up".
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Spam emails 'appear to come from Truro & Penwith College'
Plymouth City Council pays £750 for botched plumbing fix
A disabled woman was left without regular use of a toilet and shower for nine weeks when a bathroom refit went wrong in Plymouth.
The work carried out by a contractor on behalf of Plymouth City Council was so poor the bathroom flooded and a loose pipe sprayed hot water in a child’s face, the authority was told.
The toilet and shower were fitted incorrectly, the tiling was poor quality and an officer later described the work as one of the worst bathroom installations they had ever seen.
As a result of the case, the council removed the contractor from its list, paid the woman £500 compensation and changed the way it oversees work.
The Local Government Ombudsman, which oversees standards, carried out an investigation and upheld the woman’s complaint against the council.
It said the authority had agreed to pay the woman a further £250 for being without a bathroom for nine weeks and for a delay in handling her complaint.
The council said it had "worked hard to resolve the complainants issues and have reviewed our procedures to make sure this does not happen again".
Villagers losing patience with holiday park sewage leaks
Villagers living near a well-known Devon holiday park say their lives are being blighted by regular sewage leaks.
A lake in Chudleigh Knighton has been frequently polluted by sewage from Finlake Holiday Park. Whenever a pumping station at the park overflows, sewage comes down the stream and into the lake.
The park has already received a formal warning from the Environment Agency but now wants planning permission for a multimillion-pound expansion to build more lodges.
The parish council said no planning permission should be given until the sewage issue is dealt with, but villagers, including James Rooth, said they were starting to lose patience...
Haulfryn, Finlake's parent company, said it was treating the issue "extremely seriously".
It said it had:
Councils send teens in care to live in squalid B&Bs
Investigations show growing numbers of vulnerable young people are being placed in "risky" homes, with cases in Plymouth and Cornwall highlighted.
Fire at Plymouth tower block with 'cladding like Grenfell'
Firefighters were called to a Plymouth tower block - which is in the process of having its cladding removed - after reports of a fire in one of the flats.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was sent to Tamar House in James Street, Devonport, at about 00:10 on Sunday.
The building was evacuated and firefighters said there was a big response due to "Grenfell sensitivities".
Tamar House is one of three blocks on the Mount Wise estate which was found to be made of similar material to Grenfell Tower.
Work has started to remove the cladding with the government funding it.
The fire - on the 11th floor - was confined to the kitchen and put out with no-one injured, the fire service added.
A30 closed near Camborne after serious crash
A serious crash on the A30 between Avers Roundabout and Tolvaddon near Camborne has closed the road on Monday morning.
Emergency services are at the scene.
It's believed the road is likely to be closed for some time. Drivers are asked to be patient and follow the diversions.