BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living in Devon and Cornwall will be asked if they would be prepared to pay about 40p a week more to fund improvements to policing, including 85 more officers. Currently most households in the force area contribute less than £3.20 a week to pay for policing through council tax precepts. Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez is launching a poll to establish whether people would "pay more to get more" for the next financial year. The 40p a week figure is based on council tax for an average Band C property.
Police 'pay more to get more' query poll to be launched
Devon travel: Problems in Clyst Honiton and Ashcombe
Prince Charles funds yoga for young prisoners and bees
The Prince of Wales's charity is funding yoga, meditation and "breath-focused stretches" for young prisoners in an attempt to help restore "hope and positivity" behind bars.
The Prince's Foundation has also designated about £37,000 to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, which looks after rare bees in North Devon.
'Uranus in wrong place' in children's play park
Plymouth City Council has apologised for putting a planet in the wrong place on a map in a children's play park.
The council joked "it's always unfortunate to find Uranus in the wrong place" when asked about the error by Plymouth Live.
Rugby: Nigel Hambly returns to Redruth
Ross Ellis
Nigel Hambly has been appointed as director of rugby at Redruth until the end of the season.
The former Reds head coach, who left in 2010, will be helping the current coaching team of Pale Nonu and Gareth Tedstone.
Redruth have lost their last six games.
Football: Truro City 2-1 St Albans City
Ross Ellis
Truro City scored a late winner at Treyew Road in their home city on Tuesday night to get back to winning ways in the National League South.
Louis Rooney scored in the 91st minute to seal a 2-1 win over St Albans City.
It was their second game back home after moving ground to Torquay because of plans to build a supermarket on the site of their pitch in Cornwall.
However, those plans have stalled and the White Tigers are working to resume all league games at their proper home.
Boy, nine, hit by car in Newton Abbot
A nine-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newton Abbot, Devon Live report.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy suffered internal bruising and a head injury after he was struck on Ashburton Road on Tuesday night.
Jack Shepherd: On-the-run boat killer 'last seen in Devon'
A man who killed a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames was last seen in Devon before disappearing, police say.
Jack Shepherd was jailed for six years in July for the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in 2015.
However, the trial was held in his absence and he remains at large.
Following his conviction, police said they believed Shepherd might have fled abroad but they have said they have "no tangible trace" of him.
The last confirmed sighting of him was in March 2018 in Devon, police said.
Ms Brown's family said they were angry that her killer was still on the run.
They have also spoken about their anguish that Shepherd has been given permission to appeal against the conviction, in spite of his disappearance.
Weather: Dry with sunshine, but chilly
Wednesday will be a dry day with periods of sunshine, but there may be some patches of cloud around too.
Feeling chilly.
Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).