BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living in Devon and Cornwall will be asked if they would be prepared to pay about 40p a week more to fund improvements to policing, including 85 more officers.

Currently most households in the force area contribute less than £3.20 a week to pay for policing through council tax precepts.

Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez is launching a poll to establish whether people would "pay more to get more" for the next financial year.

The 40p a week figure is based on council tax for an average Band C property.