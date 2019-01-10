BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates on Thursday 10 January 2019

  1. Weather: Cold to start with cloud later

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A cold and for some frosty start to Thursday. It will be dry for a time with sunshine, but cloud will then thicken especially during the afternoon with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. Chilly.

    Maximum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).

    Emily Wood
    Thursday evening and for some of the night it is expected to be mainly dry with clear spells.

    However, it will then cloud over after midnight with a little drizzle possible. A chilly night for many.

    Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A39 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A39 Devon both ways severe accident, from B3232 to B3233.

    A39 Devon - A39 closed and slow traffic in both directions from Roundswell Roundabout in Roundswell to Instow Turn Off in Bideford, because of a serious accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Diversion in operation - via the B3233.

  3. Saved arts cinema set to reopen in new home

    BBC Spotlight

    An independent arts cinema is due to reopen in a new home after a successful crowdfunding campaign to save it.

    The centre will have its first screening since moving into a newly created venue on Thursday, following 40 years on Looe Street in Plymouth.

    Money from supporters and the city council enabled it to continue after Arts Council England funding was withdrawn last year.

    Anna Navas is the film programmer...

