BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A cold and for some frosty start to Thursday. It will be dry for a time with sunshine, but cloud will then thicken especially during the afternoon with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. Chilly.

Maximum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).

Thursday evening and for some of the night it is expected to be mainly dry with clear spells.

However, it will then cloud over after midnight with a little drizzle possible. A chilly night for many.

Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).