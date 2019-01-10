BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A cold and for some frosty start to Thursday. It will be dry for a time with sunshine, but cloud will then thicken especially during the afternoon with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. Chilly.
Maximum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thursday evening and for some of the night it is expected to be mainly dry with clear spells.
However, it will then cloud over after midnight with a little drizzle possible. A chilly night for many.
Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).
Envelope update
Severe accident: A39 Devon both ways
BBC News Travel
A39 Devon both ways severe accident, from B3232 to B3233.
A39 Devon - A39 closed and slow traffic in both directions from Roundswell Roundabout in Roundswell to Instow Turn Off in Bideford, because of a serious accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Diversion in operation - via the B3233.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Cold to start with cloud later
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
A cold and for some frosty start to Thursday. It will be dry for a time with sunshine, but cloud will then thicken especially during the afternoon with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. Chilly.
Maximum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).
Thursday evening and for some of the night it is expected to be mainly dry with clear spells.
However, it will then cloud over after midnight with a little drizzle possible. A chilly night for many.
Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).
Envelope update
Severe accident: A39 Devon both ways
A39 Devon both ways severe accident, from B3232 to B3233.
A39 Devon - A39 closed and slow traffic in both directions from Roundswell Roundabout in Roundswell to Instow Turn Off in Bideford, because of a serious accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Diversion in operation - via the B3233.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Saved arts cinema set to reopen in new home
BBC Spotlight
An independent arts cinema is due to reopen in a new home after a successful crowdfunding campaign to save it.
The centre will have its first screening since moving into a newly created venue on Thursday, following 40 years on Looe Street in Plymouth.
Money from supporters and the city council enabled it to continue after Arts Council England funding was withdrawn last year.
Anna Navas is the film programmer...