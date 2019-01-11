BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for information after an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in Falmouth. Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision in the car park of the Co-Op store on Mongleath Road just after 12:40 on Wednesday. A blue Volkswagen Passat collided with an elderly female pedestrian, who sustained serious, possible life-threatening, injuries. Police say the weather conditions at the time were dry and fine, and that the visibility was good. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Woman, 84, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in Falmouth.
Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision in the car park of the Co-Op store on Mongleath Road just after 12:40 on Wednesday.
A blue Volkswagen Passat collided with an elderly female pedestrian, who sustained serious, possible life-threatening, injuries.
Police say the weather conditions at the time were dry and fine, and that the visibility was good.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Weather: Milder, but rather cloudy
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Devon and Cornwall will have a rather cloudy day with a little drizzle possible from time to time.
However, it is expected to be a milder day than recently. A light north-westerly breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).
Friday evening and night will be mainly dry with some clear spells possible.
It is then expected to be mostly cloudy through tonight with a few spots of drizzle possible. Increasingly breezy.
Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).