BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 11 January 2019

  1. Woman, 84, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

    Jenna Hawkey

    BBC News Online

    Police are appealing for information after an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in Falmouth.

    Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision in the car park of the Co-Op store on Mongleath Road just after 12:40 on Wednesday.

    A blue Volkswagen Passat collided with an elderly female pedestrian, who sustained serious, possible life-threatening, injuries.

    Police say the weather conditions at the time were dry and fine, and that the visibility was good.

    They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

    Co-Op store
    Copyright: Google
    Image caption: The incident happened outside the Co-Op store on Mongleath Road, Falmouth

  2. Weather: Milder, but rather cloudy

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Devon and Cornwall will have a rather cloudy day with a little drizzle possible from time to time.

    However, it is expected to be a milder day than recently. A light north-westerly breeze.

    Maximum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Friday evening and night will be mainly dry with some clear spells possible.

    It is then expected to be mostly cloudy through tonight with a few spots of drizzle possible. Increasingly breezy.

    Minimum Temperature: 2 to 5C (36 to 41F).

