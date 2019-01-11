BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for information after an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in Falmouth.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision in the car park of the Co-Op store on Mongleath Road just after 12:40 on Wednesday.

A blue Volkswagen Passat collided with an elderly female pedestrian, who sustained serious, possible life-threatening, injuries.

Police say the weather conditions at the time were dry and fine, and that the visibility was good.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.