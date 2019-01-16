BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates on Wednesday 16 January 2019
- How did your MP vote in historic Brexit debate?
- Police search for missing man
Devon travel: Accident on Haldon Hill
BBC Radio Devon
Police searching for missing Callington man
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old from Callington, Cornwall.
Ryan Worden was last seen at 08:00 on Tuesday walking in the direction of Bere Ferrers Train Station, Devon and Cornwall Police say.
He is described as around 5ft 9in (180cm) tall and is of thick set build. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and wears glasses.
He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded jumper with an Isle of Man TT Body Warmer and grey tracksuit bottoms, police say.
Anyone who has seen Mr Worden or knows where he might be is being asked to contact police.
May's historic defeat: How did your MP vote?
BBC Spotlight
Devon's Conservative MPs Sarah Wollaston, Anne Marie Morris, Hugo Swire and Johnny Mercer all voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal last night.
Labour's Ben Bradshaw and Luke Pollard also voted against the deal.
Cornwall's MPs were largely against Mrs May's deal, only George Eustice and Sarah Newton voted for it.