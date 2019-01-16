BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon & Cornwall Police Copyright: Devon & Cornwall Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old from Callington, Cornwall.

Ryan Worden was last seen at 08:00 on Tuesday walking in the direction of Bere Ferrers Train Station, Devon and Cornwall Police say.

He is described as around 5ft 9in (180cm) tall and is of thick set build. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and wears glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded jumper with an Isle of Man TT Body Warmer and grey tracksuit bottoms, police say.

Anyone who has seen Mr Worden or knows where he might be is being asked to contact police.