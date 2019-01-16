BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Devon travel: Accident on Haldon Hill

    BBC Radio Devon

    • On the A38 at Haldon Hill Exeter-bound, one lane is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is queuing.
    • On the A376 and A3052 both heading towards Clyst St Mary, there's very heavy traffic.

  2. Police searching for missing Callington man

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Ryan Worden police handout
    Copyright: Devon & Cornwall Police

    Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old from Callington, Cornwall.

    Ryan Worden was last seen at 08:00 on Tuesday walking in the direction of Bere Ferrers Train Station, Devon and Cornwall Police say.

    He is described as around 5ft 9in (180cm) tall and is of thick set build. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and wears glasses.

    He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded jumper with an Isle of Man TT Body Warmer and grey tracksuit bottoms, police say.

    Anyone who has seen Mr Worden or knows where he might be is being asked to contact police.

  4. May's historic defeat: How did your MP vote?

    BBC Spotlight

    Devon's Conservative MPs Sarah Wollaston, Anne Marie Morris, Hugo Swire and Johnny Mercer all voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal last night.

    Labour's Ben Bradshaw and Luke Pollard also voted against the deal.

    Cornwall's MPs were largely against Mrs May's deal, only George Eustice and Sarah Newton voted for it.

