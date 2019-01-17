BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The UK's most common genetic disorder is causing serious health problems in far more patients than previously thought, according to scientists at the University of Exeter Medical School.

It was thought that haemochromatosis only caused health issues in around one in 100 patients, but scientists say it's actually far higher.

Their research has found one in five men and one in ten women have the faulty genes.

Conditions like diabetes, liver damage and severe arthritis can be caused.

The scientists are calling for the NHS to introduce screening for the condition so people can be diagnosed earlier.

It tends to only be diagnosed late on when a lot of damage has been done and treatment is only partially successful. We are really hoping the NHS looks at routine ways of testing for it." - David Melzer, Professor in epidemiology and public health