Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 17 January 2019
  2. Fatal genetic disorder rates higher than thought, experts say

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Genetic disorder rates higher than thought, scientists say

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    The UK's most common genetic disorder is causing serious health problems in far more patients than previously thought, according to scientists at the University of Exeter Medical School.

    It was thought that haemochromatosis only caused health issues in around one in 100 patients, but scientists say it's actually far higher.

    Their research has found one in five men and one in ten women have the faulty genes.

    Conditions like diabetes, liver damage and severe arthritis can be caused.

    The scientists are calling for the NHS to introduce screening for the condition so people can be diagnosed earlier.

    Quote Message: It tends to only be diagnosed late on when a lot of damage has been done and treatment is only partially successful. We are really hoping the NHS looks at routine ways of testing for it." from David Melzer Professor in epidemiology and public health
    David MelzerProfessor in epidemiology and public health
    Professor David Melzer
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top