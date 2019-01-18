Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 18 January 2019
  2. Man dies in crash in Newquay

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Two arrested after men spotted on church roof

    Two men have been detained after police received reports of people on a church roof in Plymouth.

    The police helicopter was involved in the incident, which is thought to be linked to the theft of lead.

  2. Weather: Heavy showers with some sunny spells

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    This morning will see some heavy spells of rain, which will then clear to leave sunny spells.

    The showers will, however, continue this afternoon, and there could be a risk of thunder.

    Maximum temperature: 11C

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Wanted man believed to be in Plymouth

    Jenna Hawkey

    BBC News Online

    Police are looking for a man who is wanted after failing to appear at court charged with being in possession of a stun gun.

    Curtis White, 33, was due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court in June 2018, and officers also wish to speak to him regarding another offence of assault.

    mug shot
    Copyright: Devon & Cornwall Police

    Mr White is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, green eyes and a number of tattoos, including a skull, Celtic band, voodoo doll and a pair of eyes on his forearms.

    Police say he is believed to be in Plymouth, and are asking for members of the public to report any sightings.

  5. Man dies in Newquay crash

    Amy Gladwell

    BBC News Online

    A man has died after his car crashed into railings in Newquay.

    The air ambulance and other emergency services were called to the scene at Henver Road just after 16:00 on Thursday.

    The road was closed for three hours while an investigation took place.

    Henver Road
    Copyright: Google
