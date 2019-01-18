BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are looking for a man who is wanted after failing to appear at court charged with being in possession of a stun gun.

Curtis White, 33, was due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court in June 2018, and officers also wish to speak to him regarding another offence of assault.

Mr White is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, green eyes and a number of tattoos, including a skull, Celtic band, voodoo doll and a pair of eyes on his forearms.

Police say he is believed to be in Plymouth, and are asking for members of the public to report any sightings.