BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two men have been detained after police received reports of people on a church roof in Plymouth. The police helicopter was involved in the incident, which is thought to be linked to the theft of lead.
Weather: Heavy showers with some sunny spells
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
This morning will see some heavy spells of rain, which will then clear to leave sunny spells.
The showers will, however, continue this afternoon, and there could be a risk of thunder.
Maximum temperature: 11C
Wanted man believed to be in Plymouth
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are looking for a man who is wanted after failing to appear at court charged with being in possession of a stun gun.
Curtis White, 33, was due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court in June 2018, and officers also wish to speak to him regarding another offence of assault.
Mr White is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, green eyes and a number of tattoos, including a skull, Celtic band, voodoo doll and a pair of eyes on his forearms.
Police say he is believed to be in Plymouth, and are asking for members of the public to report any sightings.
Man dies in Newquay crash
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
A man has died after his car crashed into railings in Newquay.
The air ambulance and other emergency services were called to the scene at Henver Road just after 16:00 on Thursday.
The road was closed for three hours while an investigation took place.