BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cutting down diseased ash trees could cost the region up to £70m, according to Devon County Council.

Ash dieback is a fungus that starves trees of water, and leads to leaf loss and, eventually collapse.

Roadside trees can therefore become dangerous to drivers.

There are 440,000 ash trees in Devon, but the council will now cut down any where more than half of the canopy has been affected.