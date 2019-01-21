BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, at the Swing Bridge.

    A379 Devon - A379 Bridge Road in Countess Wear closed in both directions at the the Swing Bridge junction, because of emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Council could spend £70m cutting down diseased ash trees

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Cutting down diseased ash trees could cost the region up to £70m, according to Devon County Council.

    Ash dieback is a fungus that starves trees of water, and leads to leaf loss and, eventually collapse.

    Roadside trees can therefore become dangerous to drivers.

    Video content

    Video caption: Ash trees dangerous after disease

    There are 440,000 ash trees in Devon, but the council will now cut down any where more than half of the canopy has been affected.

  4. Your pictures: 'Super blood wolf moon'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Stargazers have been scanning the skies for sightings of a highly unusual lunar eclipse, which began on Sunday night.

    During the spectacle, known as a "super blood wolf moon", the moon appears to glow red while seeming brighter and closer to Earth than normal.

    You've been sending in your pictures from across Devon and Cornwall - take a look...

    super blood wolf moon
    Copyright: David Hastilow
    super blood wolf moon
    Copyright: Ashley Cawley
    super blood wolf moon
    Copyright: Carol in Lanivet
    super blood wolf moon
    Copyright: Brian in Diptford
    super blood wolf moon
    Copyright: Colin Fearn

  5. 'Torpedo' caught in net blown up in Torbay waters

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    'Torpedo'
    Copyright: Brixham Police

    A suspected torpedo was blown up in a controlled explosion after it was pulled up in nets in South Devon.

    The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, coastguards and police were called to Brixham harbour on Sunday afternoon.

    The breakwater slipway was closed and the area cordoned off.

    The vessel that caught it was taken to deeper water until the EOD team could board the vessel and inspect the ordnance.

    It was then detonated in the middle of Torbay waters, coastguards said.

    They added if anyone does find something that could be ordnance at sea or on the beach, to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

    'Torpedo'
    Copyright: Stella Maris

  6. Terrier rescued from river

    Amy Gladwell

    BBC News Online

    A dog that was stuck in a river had to be rescued by firefighters in Devon over the weekend.

    One crew from Newton Abbot used a small extension ladder to rescue the small terrier, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said.

    Old Forde House
    Copyright: Google

    It happened at the historic Old Forde House at Newton Abbot on Saturday afternoon.

  7. South Devon A385 blocked by overturned vehicle

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    The A385 is blocked in south Devon by an overturned vehicle.

    Totnes Police said on Facebook officers were at the scene of the crash at Tigley Cross and had closed the road from Marley Head at South Brent and from the Dartington side of the crash.

    Officers said drivers should avoid the area "as currently it is chaos".

    A385 blocked
    Copyright: Totnes Police

  8. Man, 38, missing from West Cornwall

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 38-year-old man has gone missing from West Cornwall, police have said.

    Adam Dickinson-Knight was last seen walking in the Sancreed area at about 17.30 on Sunday. Police are concerned for his welfare.

    Officers added he is "known to travel long distances on foot".

    He is described as medium build, with reddish-brown curly hair and is unshaven.

    He was last seen wearing a green and blue checked shirt with a grey body warmer, grey cargo shorts and a red Quiksilver baseball cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.

    Adam Dickinson-Knight
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  9. Weather: A bright start with cloud expected later

    BBC Weather

    A bright start to Monday with some early, hazy sunny spells.

    Through the day, cloud will steadily thicken from the west, with a chance of a shower being blown in on a freshening southwesterly wind.

    Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
