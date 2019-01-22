Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Failed Devon & Cornwall and Dorset police forces merger 'cost £250k'
- Torquay people power saves post office
- Exercise available 'on prescription' for struggling mums in Saltash and Tavistock
- Updates on Tuesday 22 January 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Cold, showers and an ice warning
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
There will sunny spells on Tuesday morning but showers will soon spread from the west.
These will be a mix of rain, sleet and hail and possibly snow and there is a Met Office yellow warning for ice valid until midday.
In the afternoon there will be sunny spells and more isolated showers.
Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
A cold evening is expected with clear periods and variable cloud.
Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).
'Bridge too far' complaint after woman dies on link road
BBC Radio Devon
Campaigners say it's "ridiculous" that there is no path to a footbridge over the North Devon Link Road.
A woman in her 50s died on the road near Brynsworthy in Barnstaple on 10 January.
A new footbridge was built just metres away, but there's no path to reach it.
Devon County Council said it would work with other parties to improve access as the area was developed.
Torquay people power saves post office
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The oldest sub-post office in Torquay has been saved after hundreds of people backed a community campaign which went all the way to the House of Commons.
The branch at Torre has been taken over by local convenience store chain Carters and was officially reopened by Torbay MP Kevin Foster.
In 2017 the Post Office revealed a plan to close the sub-post office, which first opened in 1839 and has been at its current site in Union Street since the 1950s.
The branch has been operated by a temporary postmaster since the previous postmaster resigned, with a risk it could have closed at short notice.
The campaign to save it was organised by Margaret Forbes-Hamilton, chair of the Torre and Upton Community Partnership.
It was backed by local councillors and the MP, who secured a half-hour debate on the future of the branch in the House of Commons at Parliament in London before Christmas.
The campaign resulted in more than 500 protest letters sent to the Post Office.
Mrs Forbes-Hamilton thanked the Carter family for agreeing to keep the service going.
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Newquay helicopter involved in missing plane search
BBC News England
An air and sea search is being carried out for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands.
The Piper Malibu with two people on board disappeared from radar near the Casquets lighthouse at about 20:30 GMT on Monday, Guernsey Police said.
The plane was due to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff.
A coastguard rescue helicopter based at Newquay and crews from Alderney and Guernsey RNLI joined the search in the area around the lighthouse.
HM Coastguard said the helicopter had returned to base to refuel and rest the crew.
Exercise available 'on prescription' for struggling mums
BBC Spotlight
Mums struggling with postnatal depression can now be referred for special fitness classes by their GP.
The sessions in Saltash and Tavistock are designed to encourage new mothers to get out of the house, get active and meet new people.
The classes take place in halls with dedicated play areas in the middle for babies and toddlers to play, while their mums work out.
Dr Richard Ayres said the scheme was proving "more useful" than medication...
Failed police forces merger 'cost £250,000'
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
About £250,000 was spent on the failed merger between the Devon & Cornwall and Dorset police forces.
Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez confirmed that the project to explore a potential merger had cost the two forces £200,000.
That was split on a 70:30 basis between her force and Dorset’s, with the Home Office providing an additional grant of £50,000.
Questions about the cost of the abandoned merger were raised after Dorset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Martyn Underhill said directly it had cost about £500,000 when he appeared at the Dorset County Council Safeguarding, Overview and Scrutiny Committee.
The figure for the move preparations was later revised by Mr Underhill's office.
But both police and crime commissioners' offices have now confirmed the total figure was £250,000.
Ms Hernandez stopped the merger plans in October, saying at the time there would not be enough benefit to communities in Devon and Cornwall to justify a resulting increase in council tax.