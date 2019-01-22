BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The oldest sub-post office in Torquay has been saved after hundreds of people backed a community campaign which went all the way to the House of Commons.

LDRS Copyright: LDRS

The branch at Torre has been taken over by local convenience store chain Carters and was officially reopened by Torbay MP Kevin Foster.

In 2017 the Post Office revealed a plan to close the sub-post office, which first opened in 1839 and has been at its current site in Union Street since the 1950s.

The branch has been operated by a temporary postmaster since the previous postmaster resigned, with a risk it could have closed at short notice.

The campaign to save it was organised by Margaret Forbes-Hamilton, chair of the Torre and Upton Community Partnership.

It was backed by local councillors and the MP, who secured a half-hour debate on the future of the branch in the House of Commons at Parliament in London before Christmas.

The campaign resulted in more than 500 protest letters sent to the Post Office.

Mrs Forbes-Hamilton thanked the Carter family for agreeing to keep the service going.