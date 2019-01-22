BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Failed Devon & Cornwall and Dorset police forces merger 'cost £250k'
  2. Torquay people power saves post office
  3. Exercise available 'on prescription' for struggling mums in Saltash and Tavistock
  4. Updates on Tuesday 22 January 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Cold, showers and an ice warning

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    There will sunny spells on Tuesday morning but showers will soon spread from the west.

    These will be a mix of rain, sleet and hail and possibly snow and there is a Met Office yellow warning for ice valid until midday.

    In the afternoon there will be sunny spells and more isolated showers.

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).

    A cold evening is expected with clear periods and variable cloud.

    Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).

  2. 'Bridge too far' complaint after woman dies on link road

    BBC Radio Devon

    Campaigners say it's "ridiculous" that there is no path to a footbridge over the North Devon Link Road.

    Bridge
    Copyright: BBC

    A woman in her 50s died on the road near Brynsworthy in Barnstaple on 10 January.

    A new footbridge was built just metres away, but there's no path to reach it.

    Quote Message: The bridge is 100 metres away but there's barbed wire and no access to it. from Geoff Hall Pedestrian
    Geoff HallPedestrian

    Devon County Council said it would work with other parties to improve access as the area was developed.

  3. Torquay people power saves post office

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    The oldest sub-post office in Torquay has been saved after hundreds of people backed a community campaign which went all the way to the House of Commons.

    Post Office
    Copyright: LDRS

    The branch at Torre has been taken over by local convenience store chain Carters and was officially reopened by Torbay MP Kevin Foster.

    In 2017 the Post Office revealed a plan to close the sub-post office, which first opened in 1839 and has been at its current site in Union Street since the 1950s.

    The branch has been operated by a temporary postmaster since the previous postmaster resigned, with a risk it could have closed at short notice.

    The campaign to save it was organised by Margaret Forbes-Hamilton, chair of the Torre and Upton Community Partnership.

    It was backed by local councillors and the MP, who secured a half-hour debate on the future of the branch in the House of Commons at Parliament in London before Christmas.

    The campaign resulted in more than 500 protest letters sent to the Post Office.

    Mrs Forbes-Hamilton thanked the Carter family for agreeing to keep the service going.

    Quote Message: To lose the post office - that would cut the heart out of the centre of where we live." from Margaret Forbes-Hamilton Campaigner
    Margaret Forbes-HamiltonCampaigner

  5. Newquay helicopter involved in missing plane search

    BBC News England

    An air and sea search is being carried out for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands.

    The Piper Malibu with two people on board disappeared from radar near the Casquets lighthouse at about 20:30 GMT on Monday, Guernsey Police said.

    The plane was due to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff.

    A coastguard rescue helicopter based at Newquay and crews from Alderney and Guernsey RNLI joined the search in the area around the lighthouse.

    HM Coastguard said the helicopter had returned to base to refuel and rest the crew.

    Coastguard rescue helicopter
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Exercise available 'on prescription' for struggling mums

    BBC Spotlight

    Pram
    Copyright: BBC

    Mums struggling with postnatal depression can now be referred for special fitness classes by their GP.

    The sessions in Saltash and Tavistock are designed to encourage new mothers to get out of the house, get active and meet new people.

    The classes take place in halls with dedicated play areas in the middle for babies and toddlers to play, while their mums work out.

    Dr Richard Ayres said the scheme was proving "more useful" than medication...

    Video content

    Video caption: Fitness classes for postnatal mums

  7. Failed police forces merger 'cost £250,000'

    Daniel Clark

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    About £250,000 was spent on the failed merger between the Devon & Cornwall and Dorset police forces.

    Logo
    Copyright: Devon & Cornwall Police and Dorset Police

    Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez confirmed that the project to explore a potential merger had cost the two forces £200,000.

    That was split on a 70:30 basis between her force and Dorset’s, with the Home Office providing an additional grant of £50,000.

    Questions about the cost of the abandoned merger were raised after Dorset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Martyn Underhill said directly it had cost about £500,000 when he appeared at the Dorset County Council Safeguarding, Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

    The figure for the move preparations was later revised by Mr Underhill's office.

    But both police and crime commissioners' offices have now confirmed the total figure was £250,000.

    Quote Message: The two police forces have a combined budget of well over £4m and employ more than 7,000 people, so it was right and proper that we explored in detail the implications of a potential merger on them and, importantly, the public that they serve." from Alison Hernandez Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall
    Alison HernandezPolice and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall

    Ms Hernandez stopped the merger plans in October, saying at the time there would not be enough benefit to communities in Devon and Cornwall to justify a resulting increase in council tax.

