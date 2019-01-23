BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  Updates on Wednesday 23 January 2019

  Cornwall remembers St Ives' 'forgotten lifeboat disaster'

    BBC Spotlight

    RNLI flag at half-mast
    Copyright: BBC

    A special service is being held to mark the 80th anniversary of the "forgotten lifeboat disaster".

    Seven lifeboatmen from St Ives, Cornwall, drowned when they lost their boat in a fierce storm on 23 January 1939.

    Flags in the town will be lowered to half-mast and a memorial service will honour the bravery of those who died.

    Lifeboat archive footage
    Copyright: British Pathe

  'Climate emergency' declared in Cornwall

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Cornwall Council has declared a "climate emergency".

    The authority called on Parliament to provide "the power and resources" for Cornwall to become carbon neutral by 2030.

    Councillor Dominic Fairman, who brought the motion, said: "After a very lively debate a cross-party amendment was accepted which went even further than the original motion. If we are to avoid the worst-case scenarios [to the planet], then the social change required will be deep."

    Campaigners
    Copyright: Transition Cornwall

    Campaign group Transition Cornwall said it "looks forward to seeing the implementation of this declaration through the council over the next few months".

  New study looks at the value of salt marshes

    BBC Spotlight

    Salt marshes could soon be restored in north Devon following a new study looking at their economic and environmental value.

    The habitat is said to be in decline due to rising sea levels, changes to water nutrient levels and land development.

    Salt marshes in Barnstaple
    Copyright: BBC

    Scientists and economists from the South West Partnership for Environmental and Economic Prosperity (SWEEP) have developed a tool to help land managers assess the costs and benefits of re-introducing the habitat.

    Researcher Katrina Davis, from the University of Exeter, explained the benefits...

    Video content

    Video caption: Salt marshes could soon be recreated in North Devon
