BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People who've been campaigning for a safer junction on the A38 say they don't understand why Highways England isn't improving it at the same time as doing other work in the area.
Traffic leaving the petrol station at the Woodpecker exit near South Brent has to cross the slipway where other vehicles are coming off and there's been a campaign for safety improvements for about 20 years.
Drainage work is currently being undertaken on the A38 near the junction, but Highways England says the drainage work is funded from a "ring-fenced" budget which cannot be used for road improvements.
However, it said it was monitoring safety records.
Life-changing injuries for crash victim
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after being knocked down in Plymouth last night.
Emergency services were called to the accident opposite the YMCA in Honicknowle Lane just after 19:30.
The injured man is a 56-year-old from Plymouth. The 48-year-old driver of a silver Citroen C4 was unhurt.
The accident is being investigated and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
Judge's Pirates influence is praised
Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says Christian Judge's influence is rubbing off on his team-mates.Read more
'I think every school should have a record label'
BBC Spotlight
A group of students have gone from playing music in their lunch hour to launching their own record label.
Qube Records was set up by Mounts Bay Academy in Penzance to help young people release music that they had created.
Last summer 20,000 people downloaded their songs and the students went on a European tour.
Student Rose released a song called Fight last year....
Growing concern after three dogs die of Alabama rot
BBC Spotlight
There's a growing concern among dog owners in Cornwall after three dogs died of Alabama rot in three months.
The cause of the disease is not known, but most cases occur over the winter months when it's muddy.
Clare Harrington from Portreath lost her dog Ted on Christmas Eve after spotting a sore on his paw.
While Nigel Lake in Redruth lost his dog Tyzer at new year.
They're trying to raise money to fund more research into the deadly disease...
MP resignation threat over no-deal Brexit
Cornwall Live
Sarah Newton, the MP for Truro and Falmouth, has said she will resign her ministerial position if it comes to a no-deal Brexit.
Paignton flat detroyed by fire
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A flat in Paignton has been gutted by a fire.
Crews were called to the blaze in the first-floor property in Manor Road just after 19:00 on Wednesday.
Six appliances, including an ariel platform, were used to tackle the fire.
No-one was injured, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the flat was "totally destroyed by the heat and flames".
Cloudy with patchy rain
BBC Weather
A good deal of cloud this morning with limited brighter spells, but the chance too of some light rain and drizzle.
It will remain overcast this afternoon with some more light rain or drizzle at times. Maximum temperatures between 6 and 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Two suspects held after Plymouth drugs find.
Plymouth Live
Police are interviewing two men from the London area who were picked up in Plymouth on suspicion of supplying drugs.
