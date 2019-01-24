BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after being knocked down in Plymouth last night.

Emergency services were called to the accident opposite the YMCA in Honicknowle Lane just after 19:30.

The injured man is a 56-year-old from Plymouth. The 48-year-old driver of a silver Citroen C4 was unhurt.

The accident is being investigated and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.