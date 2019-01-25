BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Heroin with a street value of about £2,000 was seized from a property in Newquay on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police also seized mobile phones, a vehicle and about £1,000 in cash from Higher Tower Road.

Insp Dave Meredith said over the past 18 months, there'd been a "significant increase" in the supply and use of Class A drugs in the town.

It's thought drug gangs from larger urban areas who use violence and intimidation to operate a practice called "County Lines" in smaller towns and rural areas are responsible.