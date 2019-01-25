BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  Updates on Friday 25 January 2019
  Concern over lack of NHS dentists

  2. 'County lines' heroin and cash seized by police in Newquay

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    Heroin with a street value of about £2,000 was seized from a property in Newquay on Thursday.

    Devon and Cornwall Police also seized mobile phones, a vehicle and about £1,000 in cash from Higher Tower Road.

    Insp Dave Meredith said over the past 18 months, there'd been a "significant increase" in the supply and use of Class A drugs in the town.

    Drugs
    Copyright: BBC

    It's thought drug gangs from larger urban areas who use violence and intimidation to operate a practice called "County Lines" in smaller towns and rural areas are responsible.

    Quote Message: "Due to the impact of heroin and crack on our community, one of our priorities is the disruption of County Lines networks. I am delighted a consignment of heroin was been taken off the town's streets" from Insp Dave Meredith Newquay Police
    Insp Dave MeredithNewquay Police

  3. Appeal to boost funds for Lady Astor statue

    BBC Radio Devon

    A fundraising campaign to erect a statue in Plymouth to commemorate Lady Nancy Astor, which is due to end next week, is still £10,000 short of its target.

    Lady Astor was elected as Plymouth Sutton MP 100 years ago and was the first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons.

    Lady Astor
    Copyright: Topical Press/Getty Images

    The Crowdfunding appeal has been supported by all of the city's former MP's, along with Olympic star Sharon Davies and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe.

    Lady Astor won the seat, which had previously been held by her husband Waldorf Astor, who moved to the House of Lords when he succeeded to his father’s peerage.

  4. Lack of NHS dentist prompts man to pull his own teeth out

    Tamsin Melville

    Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

    Finding a dentist in Cornwall is the number one complaint to the county's health watchdog.

    Healthwatch Cornwall is launching a survey to find out about people's experiences with dentistry.

    Dentist
    Copyright: BBC

    The Chief Executive Amanda Stratford says there are cases of real desperation, with some claiming to have been waiting for three years to access an NHS denistry place.

    "One gentleman contacted us because he'd been driven to take his own teeth out," she said.

    The government says work is taking place to improve access and NHS England is working closely with providers.

  5. Friday's weather for Devon and Cornwall: Overcast with patchy rain

    BBC Weather

    Lots of cloud around this morning, which is thick enough to give patches of light rain or drizzle and misty over some of the hills too.

    Friday am weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    This afternoon, lots of cloud will linger with further patchy drizzle.

    It will be mild with temperatures from 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).

