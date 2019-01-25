BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Quote Message: "Due to the impact of heroin and crack on our community, one of our priorities is the disruption of County Lines networks. I am delighted a consignment of heroin was been taken off the town's streets" from Insp Dave Meredith Newquay Police
'County lines' heroin and cash seized by police in Newquay
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Heroin with a street value of about £2,000 was seized from a property in Newquay on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police also seized mobile phones, a vehicle and about £1,000 in cash from Higher Tower Road.
Insp Dave Meredith said over the past 18 months, there'd been a "significant increase" in the supply and use of Class A drugs in the town.
It's thought drug gangs from larger urban areas who use violence and intimidation to operate a practice called "County Lines" in smaller towns and rural areas are responsible.
Appeal to boost funds for Lady Astor statue
BBC Radio Devon
A fundraising campaign to erect a statue in Plymouth to commemorate Lady Nancy Astor, which is due to end next week, is still £10,000 short of its target.
Lady Astor was elected as Plymouth Sutton MP 100 years ago and was the first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons.
The Crowdfunding appeal has been supported by all of the city's former MP's, along with Olympic star Sharon Davies and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe.
Lady Astor won the seat, which had previously been held by her husband Waldorf Astor, who moved to the House of Lords when he succeeded to his father’s peerage.
Lack of NHS dentist prompts man to pull his own teeth out
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Finding a dentist in Cornwall is the number one complaint to the county's health watchdog.
Healthwatch Cornwall is launching a survey to find out about people's experiences with dentistry.
The Chief Executive Amanda Stratford says there are cases of real desperation, with some claiming to have been waiting for three years to access an NHS denistry place.
"One gentleman contacted us because he'd been driven to take his own teeth out," she said.
The government says work is taking place to improve access and NHS England is working closely with providers.
Friday's weather for Devon and Cornwall: Overcast with patchy rain
BBC Weather
Lots of cloud around this morning, which is thick enough to give patches of light rain or drizzle and misty over some of the hills too.
This afternoon, lots of cloud will linger with further patchy drizzle.
It will be mild with temperatures from 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).