BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Kayaker rescued after knocking himself out off Mylor
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A kayaker has been praised for having the right equipment that allowed him to be quickly rescued after getting into difficulty on Sunday.
Both Falmouth lifeboats were training in the Helford when a shout came in for a man in the water just before 11:00.
It is believed he knocked himself out after accidentally hitting himself on the head and fell into the water. He managed to reunite himself with the upturned kayak and clinged on while using his mobile phone and distress beacon to call for help.
He's been praised by the RNLI for staying with his boat and carrying the correct communications equipment.
Simon CullifordCopyright: Simon Culliford
Quote Message: My brother was very lucky today and just goes to show no matter how prepared you can be, things can go wrong so quickly. You guys are amazing. Thank you.” from Nash Kayaker's sister
My brother was very lucky today and just goes to show no matter how prepared you can be, things can go wrong so quickly. You guys are amazing. Thank you.”
Some snow and ice likely in parts of Cornwall and Devon
Some snow and ice likely in parts of Cornwall and Devon
BBC Weather
Snow and ice is expected in parts of Devon and Cornwall later today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. It is in place from midday until 11:00 on Wednesday.
The moors and hilly areas are most likely to be affected, with 3cm to 5cm of snow likely on land above 200m.
There will be a patchy covering elsewhere although some places will see no snow at all.
Devon County Council is warning people to be prepared.