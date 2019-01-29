BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A kayaker has been praised for having the right equipment that allowed him to be quickly rescued after getting into difficulty on Sunday.

Both Falmouth lifeboats were training in the Helford when a shout came in for a man in the water just before 11:00.

It is believed he knocked himself out after accidentally hitting himself on the head and fell into the water. He managed to reunite himself with the upturned kayak and clinged on while using his mobile phone and distress beacon to call for help.

He's been praised by the RNLI for staying with his boat and carrying the correct communications equipment.

Simon Culliford Copyright: Simon Culliford