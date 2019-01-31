BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Campaigners are warning thousands of footpaths, alleys and bridleways face being lost forever under a clause in right-to-roam legislation. There's a deadline of January 2026 to save any rights of way that existed before 1949 but do not appear on official maps. But experts say the clock's ticking to save more than 2,000 routes that many people take for granted, amid fears the process is too complex and under-resourced. Rambler Barry Murphy said footpaths across the country were at risk...
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Warning footpaths 'could be lost forever'
BBC Spotlight
Campaigners are warning thousands of footpaths, alleys and bridleways face being lost forever under a clause in right-to-roam legislation.
There's a deadline of January 2026 to save any rights of way that existed before 1949 but do not appear on official maps.
But experts say the clock's ticking to save more than 2,000 routes that many people take for granted, amid fears the process is too complex and under-resourced.
Rambler Barry Murphy said footpaths across the country were at risk...
UK endures coldest night of winter so far
Met Office weather warnings for snow, ice and fog remain in place for Thursday and Friday.Read more
Prison inmates 'aren't getting the support they need'
BBC Spotlight
There's a warning that inmates at Dartmoor prison aren't always getting the support they need to cut their risk of reoffending.
A report by the Independent Monitoring Board found a problem moving Dartmoor's inmates into resettlement jails where rehabilitation courses prepare them to go back into the community.
The Prison Service said additional officers are giving staff at Dartmoor more time to support prisoners.
Weather: Heavy rain turning to snow later
BBC Weather
Heavy rain spreads in from the west on Thursday morning, that turns to snow in the afternoon, giving significant accumulations in places.
Thursday night, snow pushes away for a time, but further wintry showers develop in the early hours.
Cold with a risk of icy patches.
Devon
Cornwall
Drivers warned to watch out for icy roads
BBC Spotlight
The road surface temperature at the top of Dartmoor fell to below -6C (21F) on Wednesday night.
The exceptionally cold measurement was taken at Rundlestone by sensors embedded in the carriageway, belonging to Devon County Council Highways.
Gritters have been out overnight, but drivers are being urged to stick to main A and B roads, and avoid untreated lanes.