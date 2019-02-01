BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Part of the A38 - between the A30 and A390 - is closed as an HGV is blocking the road. Police are in attendance.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'We had to stay in college overnight'
Two students have described how they had to abandon their car and walk for more than an hour back to college after snow trapped them in Cornwall.
A38 closed near Liskeard
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Part of the A38 - between the A30 and A390 - is closed as an HGV is blocking the road.
Police are in attendance.
Today's forecast: More snow but dying out in the afternoon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There is a still a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 13:00 this afternoon.
The forecast shows a cold and cloudy start with further showers of snow, mainly restricted to high ground, but dying out during the afternoon. Fresh or strong north-easterly winds.
Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with clear spells with the exception of the far west where some wintry showers are possible. Remaining windy.
Snow leaves hundreds stranded overnight
Hundreds of students are forced to spend the night in a college and drivers take refuge at a pub.Read more
Snow set to affect morning commuters
Road, rail and air travel is disrupted after snow fell across southern England and Wales overnight.Read more
'The mother of all shifts'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
More than 100 people were stranded overnight at the Jamaica Inn, where they used every piece of bedding they had to keep people warm.
South West school closures
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
If you're looking for a long list of closed schools in Devon and Cornwall, we've got you covered.
Let us know of any that aren't on the list:
Snow in Devon: Highways latest
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Here are the latest updates from Devon's Highways Control Centre.
Council warns of 'treacherous conditions'