BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 1 February 2019

  1. 'We had to stay in college overnight'

    Video content

    Video caption: 'We had to stay in college overnight'

    Two students have described how they had to abandon their car and walk for more than an hour back to college after snow trapped them in Cornwall.

  2. A38 closed near Liskeard

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Part of the A38 - between the A30 and A390 - is closed as an HGV is blocking the road.

    Police are in attendance.

  3. Today's forecast: More snow but dying out in the afternoon

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    There is a still a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 13:00 this afternoon.

    The forecast shows a cold and cloudy start with further showers of snow, mainly restricted to high ground, but dying out during the afternoon. Fresh or strong north-easterly winds.

    Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with clear spells with the exception of the far west where some wintry showers are possible. Remaining windy.

    Weather
  6. 'The mother of all shifts'

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    More than 100 people were stranded overnight at the Jamaica Inn, where they used every piece of bedding they had to keep people warm.

  7. South West school closures

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    If you're looking for a long list of closed schools in Devon and Cornwall, we've got you covered.

    Let us know of any that aren't on the list:

    • ACE School Chancel Lane, Exeter
    • Ashwater Primary School
    • Atlantic Academy, Bideford
    • Bampton Church Of England Primary School
    • Barley Lane School
    • Bidwell Brook School
    • Bishops Nympton Primary School
    • Black Torrington Church Of England Primary School
    • Boasley Cross Community Primary School
    • Bradford Primary School
    • Bridestowe Primary School
    • Bridgerule Church Of England Primary School
    • Chagford Church Of England Primary School
    • Cheriton Bishop Community Primary School
    • Culmstock Primary School
    • Dunsford Community Primary School is closed until 11:00
    • East Anstey Primary School
    • Ellen Tinkham School
    • Exbourne Church Of England Primary School
    • Halwill Community Primary School
    • Heathcoat Primary School
    • Hemyock Primary School
    • High Bickington Church Of England Primary School
    • Highampton Community Primary School
    • Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School
    • Holsworthy Community College
    • Ilsington Church Of England Primary School
    • Kentisbeare Church Of England Primary School
    • Kingskerswell Primary School
    • Lifton Community Primary School
    • Lydford Primary School
    • Marland School
    • Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School
    • Mill Water Community School
    • Morchard Bishop Church Of England Primary School
    • Moretonhampstead Primary School
    • North Tawton Community Primary School and Nursery
    • Northlew and Ashbury Primary
    • Okehampton College
    • Okehampton Primary School and Foundation Unit
    • Orchard Manor, Dawlish
    • Plymtree Church Of England Primary School
    • Princetown Primary
    • Rackenford Church Of England Primary School
    • Richard Huish College in Taunton
    • South Molton Community College
    • South Tawton Primary School
    • Southbrook College
    • Southbrook School
    • St Giles On The Heath Community School
    • St John's Catholic Primary School, Tiverton
    • Tavistock Community College
    • Tedburn St Mary School
    • Witheridge Church Of England Primary School
    • Yeoford Community Primary School

  8. Snow in Devon: Highways latest

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Here are the latest updates from Devon's Highways Control Centre.

    • The road surface temperature in Shorticombe fell to -2.4°C overnight
    • Most routes are running, and all the gritters are out on the road
    • Cars have been abandoned on the A3124 between Whiddon Down and North Tawton
    • Last night, cars were abadoned on the A3192 just past the A380 towards Telegraph Hill
    • Dartmoor and Exmoor - especially Simonsbath - are the worst affected with snow
