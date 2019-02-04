BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 4 February 2019
  2. Police investigating death of 15-year-old boy
  3. 'Shocking rise' in plastic litter, says RSPCA

  1. No-deal Brexit 'will strip our fields bare' says Riverford

    BBC Spotlight

    Totnes-based Riverford Farm says its fields will be "stripped bare" by a no-deal Brexit.

    Guy Watson
    Copyright: bbc

    Riverford delivers organic vegetables, many of which are grown in France and Spain.

    Boss Guy Watson said: "We're expecting it to be mayhem and we're worried about getting trucks across the Channel.

    "We reckon for two weeks we can have an entirely UK box content. That will strip our fields bare."

  3. 'Hundreds of animals' affected by 'shocking rise' in plastic litter says RSPCA

    BBC Spotlight

    Hundreds of animals have been affected by what the RSPCA calls "a shocking rise in plastic litter" across the South West in the last four years.

    Plastic
    Copyright: BBC

    The charity has released figures this morning showing it has been called to more than 400 incidents since 2015 where birds and animals have been entangled or affected in some way by litter in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

    It says urgent global action is needed to tackle the amount of litter dropped or washed up.

  5. Weather: Rain and fog across the region

    BBC Weather

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Monday morning will be cloudy with some rain and fog over high ground.

    In the afternoon it will become drier and brighter with cloud slowly breaking in places to allow for some sunny spells.

    A blustery start but winds will ease.

    Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F)

  6. Police investigating death of 15-year-old boy

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Tyler Peck
    Copyright: Family handout

    Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 15-year-old boy.

    Tyler Peck was found dead in the early hours of Saturday morning at a house in Salcombe, Devon.

    Police said the death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and his next of kin have been informed.

    Officers have also offered advice to local schools to support his friends and those who knew him.

