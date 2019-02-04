BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Totnes-based Riverford Farm says its fields will be "stripped bare" by a no-deal Brexit.

Riverford delivers organic vegetables, many of which are grown in France and Spain.

Boss Guy Watson said: "We're expecting it to be mayhem and we're worried about getting trucks across the Channel.

"We reckon for two weeks we can have an entirely UK box content. That will strip our fields bare."