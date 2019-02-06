BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates on Wednesday 6 February 2019

  1. Award nominations for Pilgrims duo

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Plymouth Argyle's great run of form has been rewarded with nominations for League Two's Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for January.

    The Pilgrims' run of four wins out of five in League One has seen manager Derek Adams nominated against Stuart McCall (Scunthorpe United), Mick Harford (Luton Town) and Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic).

    Derek Adams
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ruben Lameiras, who is on the best goalscoring form of his career, has scored seven goals in his last seven games including five in January.

    He will be up against James Collins (Luton Town), Jacob Brown (Barnsley), and Andy Cook (Walsall).

  2. Cornwall travel: A30 partially blocked by two-car crash

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • At Zelah, the A30 is partially blocked eastbound by a two-car crash near the Zelah turn-off.
    • At Lockengate on the A391, the traffic lights have failed in the roadworks area near the Bodwen turn-off. There's slow traffic.

  4. New lifeboat for Severn Area Rescue Association

    Video content

    Video caption: The new boat will be kitted out with night vision cameras that can relay live pictures.

    A brand new lifeboat is being built for the Severn Area Rescue Association at Sharpness to replace its current one which is showing signs of age.

  5. Stadium delay caused by lack of business case

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    The Government has said that a delay in deciding whether it will provide funding for the Stadium for Cornwall is down to it waiting for a finished business case for the project.

    Minister for Sport Mims Davies has written to Cornwall Council stating that the Government is supportive of the scheme but says it still needs a “final business case”.

    The Stadium for Cornwall, which would provide a home for Cornish Pirates as well as Truro City Football Club and facilities for Truro and Penwith College, is set to be built on land near Threemilestone.

    Stadium for Cornwall
    Copyright: Cornwall Council

    Partners in the £14.6m project asked Cornwall Council last year to help provide the final £6m needed to get work underway. The council agreed to provide £3m but only if it was matched by the government.

    However, since Cornwall agreed to provide the money in April 2018 there have been concerns about the delay in getting funding from the Government.

