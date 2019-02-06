BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Argyle's great run of form has been rewarded with nominations for League Two's Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for January.

The Pilgrims' run of four wins out of five in League One has seen manager Derek Adams nominated against Stuart McCall (Scunthorpe United), Mick Harford (Luton Town) and Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic).

Ruben Lameiras, who is on the best goalscoring form of his career, has scored seven goals in his last seven games including five in January.

He will be up against James Collins (Luton Town), Jacob Brown (Barnsley), and Andy Cook (Walsall).