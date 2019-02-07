BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans for 12,000 new houses in Exeter will be unveiled today as the city expands over the next two decades.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The biggest house-building project will be in Marsh Barton, where more than 5,000 new homes are planned.

Thousands of others will be built in Sandy Gate, East Gate and Red Cow village.

Other schemes are also in the pipeline, including a new bridge over the Exe, cultural spaces and new schools.