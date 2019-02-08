BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The newest branch of The Range is set to open in Plymouth later.

The company, founded by Plymouth-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, is opening a £25m store in Derriford in celebration of the firm's 30th anniversary year.

Mr Dawson, who started life as a market trader, launched The Range under the name CDS (pictured) or Chris Dawson Superstores. There are now 160 stores nationwide.

The Derriford store will have 70,000 sq ft (6,500 sq m) of retail space, a family café, and a large outdoor garden centre.