BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 8 February 2019

  1. Plymouth billionaire to open new £25m superstore

    BBC Spotlight

    The newest branch of The Range is set to open in Plymouth later.

    The company, founded by Plymouth-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, is opening a £25m store in Derriford in celebration of the firm's 30th anniversary year.

    Chris Dawson
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Dawson, who started life as a market trader, launched The Range under the name CDS (pictured) or Chris Dawson Superstores. There are now 160 stores nationwide.

    The Derriford store will have 70,000 sq ft (6,500 sq m) of retail space, a family café, and a large outdoor garden centre.

    Shop
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Weather: Windy and rainy with some sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    Friday is set to be a very windy day with gales expected.

    Rain will turn heavier and more persistent throughout the morning.

    The weather will begin to brighten in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers predicted.

    Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
