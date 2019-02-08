BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The newest branch of The Range is set to open in Plymouth later. The company, founded by Plymouth-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, is opening a £25m store in Derriford in celebration of the firm's 30th anniversary year. Mr Dawson, who started life as a market trader, launched The Range under the name CDS (pictured) or Chris Dawson Superstores. There are now 160 stores nationwide. The Derriford store will have 70,000 sq ft (6,500 sq m) of retail space, a family café, and a large outdoor garden centre.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Plymouth billionaire to open new £25m superstore
BBC Spotlight
The newest branch of The Range is set to open in Plymouth later.
The company, founded by Plymouth-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, is opening a £25m store in Derriford in celebration of the firm's 30th anniversary year.
Mr Dawson, who started life as a market trader, launched The Range under the name CDS (pictured) or Chris Dawson Superstores. There are now 160 stores nationwide.
The Derriford store will have 70,000 sq ft (6,500 sq m) of retail space, a family café, and a large outdoor garden centre.
Turtle saved from plastic sack death
They though the turtle was feeding on jellyfish until they got closer.Read more
One critical after falling tree hits cars
Two moving cars are hit in the early hours on the A384 in Buckfastleigh, Devon.Read more
Weather: Windy and rainy with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
Friday is set to be a very windy day with gales expected.
Rain will turn heavier and more persistent throughout the morning.
The weather will begin to brighten in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers predicted.
Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).