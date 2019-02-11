BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

One in 10 calls to the ambulance service in the South West are from "frequent callers", according to the trust which runs the service.

South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust said the problem was putting an enormous strain on paramedics and response times as it was taking up more than 200 hours a day of the emergency team's time.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Paramedics are asking people to only call 999 in an emergency.

The trust covers Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and the former Avon area.