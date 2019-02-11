BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates on Monday 11 February 2019

  1. Devon travel: Crash on A380 Kennford

    BBC Radio Devon

    There's slow traffic in Devon on the A380 at Kennford, with one lane blocked Newton Abbot-bound due to a crash between the A38 Splatford Split and Ashcombe.

  2. 'Enormous strain' of frequent ambulance callers

    BBC Spotlight

    One in 10 calls to the ambulance service in the South West are from "frequent callers", according to the trust which runs the service.

    South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust said the problem was putting an enormous strain on paramedics and response times as it was taking up more than 200 hours a day of the emergency team's time.

    Ambulances
    Paramedics are asking people to only call 999 in an emergency.

    The trust covers Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and the former Avon area.

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloudy with some sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    It will be mainly cloudy on Monday, with some sunny intervals; but high cloud will make any sunshine quite hazy.

    Monday weather map
    Moderate or fresh north-westerly winds will steadily ease towards evening, with a maximum temperatures between 8 and 11C (46 to 52F).

