BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 13 February

A 14-year-old schoolboy has gone missing from Honiton, police have said.

Toby Gleed was last seen on Saturday morning at his home address.

Officers said he is believed to be in the Leytonstone area of East London.

Toby is described as white, 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with short hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a dark blue Puma tracksuit, a hoody, black Nike trainers and carrying a black and white Adidas backpack.

Anyone who has seen Toby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.