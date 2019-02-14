BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash left him trapped in a fence. The fire service, ambulance and police were called to Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, at 22:50 and helped free him. It's believed the crash only involved his vehicle - but police are appealing for any witnesses.
The English Channel's 'abandoned shipwreck'
HMS Victory sank in 1744 with the loss of 1,110 sailors - why have efforts to raise the ship stalled?
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash left him trapped in a fence.
The fire service, ambulance and police were called to Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, at 22:50 and helped free him.
It's believed the crash only involved his vehicle - but police are appealing for any witnesses.
Exeter murders: Police 'working around the clock'
BBC Radio Devon
Police in Exeter say they're working around the clock following the murders of three elderly men.
A 27-year-old man remains in custody.
The bodies of the men - all in their 80s - were found at two addresses, on Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane a day apart.
Actor supports campaign to save South West music venues
Alison Johns
BBC South West
One of Britain's best known actors is backing a campaign to save local music venues in the South West.
The Music Venue Trust says about a third of them have closed in the last 10 years and wants profits from the music industry in Britain to be ploughed back into keeping them going.
It's thought the music industry generates about £4.5bn a year for the national economy, the trust added.
Art Malik, who's appeared in A Passage to India, Homeland and Cold Feet - and lives in Devon - is supporting the campaign.
He says he has fond memories of watching bands in Plymouth in his youth...