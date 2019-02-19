BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

After a busy 2018, the Devon Air Ambulance is looking for more staff. The service has now flown 27,000 missions, with just over 1,000 last year. Seven new specialist air ambulance paramedics are just about to complete their training, but more are needed. Devon Air Ambulance Trust's Nigel Hare said: "We're operating longer every day. We're training our paramedics to deliver an even wider clinical skill set. "Every extra minute we fly we need paramedics and pilots to staff our helicopter, and that's why we need more staff."
BBC Radio Devon
Crews tackle boat fire in Saltash
A boat has been destroyed in a fire in Cornwall, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to Jubilee Green in Saltash at about 05:25.
They managed to put out the fire and prevent it spreading to the rest of the boats on the row.
The cause is not known.
Weather: A dry day ahead but cloudy too
A bright and chilly start with plenty of sunshine, but also the odd early fog patch.
Through the day, skies will gradually cloud over from the west, but conditions are expected to stay dry.
Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 18 February
