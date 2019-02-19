BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

After a busy 2018, the Devon Air Ambulance is looking for more staff.

The service has now flown 27,000 missions, with just over 1,000 last year.

Seven new specialist air ambulance paramedics are just about to complete their training, but more are needed.

Devon Air Ambulance Trust's Nigel Hare said: "We're operating longer every day. We're training our paramedics to deliver an even wider clinical skill set.

"Every extra minute we fly we need paramedics and pilots to staff our helicopter, and that's why we need more staff."