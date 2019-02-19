Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 19 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Air ambulance looking for staff

    BBC Radio Devon

    Devon Air Ambulance helicopter and staff
    Copyright: BBC

    After a busy 2018, the Devon Air Ambulance is looking for more staff.

    The service has now flown 27,000 missions, with just over 1,000 last year.

    Seven new specialist air ambulance paramedics are just about to complete their training, but more are needed.

    Devon Air Ambulance Trust's Nigel Hare said: "We're operating longer every day. We're training our paramedics to deliver an even wider clinical skill set.

    "Every extra minute we fly we need paramedics and pilots to staff our helicopter, and that's why we need more staff."

  2. Crews tackle boat fire in Saltash

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A boat has been destroyed in a fire in Cornwall, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to Jubilee Green in Saltash at about 05:25.

    They managed to put out the fire and prevent it spreading to the rest of the boats on the row.

    The cause is not known.

    fire
    Copyright: Saltash Community Fire Station
    fire
    Copyright: Saltash Community Fire Station

  3. Weather: A dry day ahead but cloudy too

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    A bright and chilly start with plenty of sunshine, but also the odd early fog patch.

    Through the day, skies will gradually cloud over from the west, but conditions are expected to stay dry.

    Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top