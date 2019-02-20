BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

More than 100 homes in Plymouth have their water supplies back on after a burst water main ripped up a road in the city causing traffic chaos and flooding.

The water main burst through Melville Road in Keyham on Tuesday afternoon.

Water poured down the hill and on to a busy road with the force of the water cracking the tarmac in a number of places.

Engineers carried out a temporary repair and restored water supplies within several hours.