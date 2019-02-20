BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 20 February

  1. Water supplies back on after burst pipe rips up road

    damaged road
    More than 100 homes in Plymouth have their water supplies back on after a burst water main ripped up a road in the city causing traffic chaos and flooding.

    The water main burst through Melville Road in Keyham on Tuesday afternoon.

    Engineers on the scene
    Water poured down the hill and on to a busy road with the force of the water cracking the tarmac in a number of places.

    Engineers carried out a temporary repair and restored water supplies within several hours.

  2. Weather: A breezy day with sunshine at times

    It will be a breezy day but mostly dry with sunshine at times.

    However, cloud cover may thicken enough in places this afternoon to bring the odd shower.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

    weather map
  3. Supermoon caught on camera in Cornwall

    Thanks to Jane from St Erme for sending this great photo of the supermoon.

    If you have pictures to share, please email us.

    supermoon
