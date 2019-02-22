BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Increasing council tax rates, giving more money to children’s mental health services and more funding for school nurses and councillors are just some of the alternative budget proposals put forward by Cornwall councillors.

The full council is due to set the council’s budget for 2019/20 on Tuesday with a recommendation from the Liberal Democrat and Independent Cabinet that council tax increases by 3.99%.

But four alternative budget proposals have been tabled ahead of the meeting by Labour and Conservative councillors.

