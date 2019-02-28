Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 February 2019
- Westcountry Royal Marine bases saved
- More than 500 homes lose power overnight
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Cool and cloudy with some showers
BBC Weather
Thursday will be cool and partly cloudy with some showers.
Any early fog will rapidly lift in the morning as showers stream in from the southwest.
Then a further mix of brighter spells and potentially thundery showers in the afternoon.
It will be cool and breezy later with some rain forecast overnight.
Alpaca owner makes desperate plea to dog walkers
BBC Spotlight
An alpaca farmer is pleading with dog owners to keep their animals on leads after two of her alpacas were killed by a dog.
Emma Collison says it's the sixth time dogs have attacked her alpacas in Bodmin, Cornwall, in the last two years.
She says because the animals are not classed as livestock there's little chance someone can be prosecuted for it.
Two Royal Marine bases saved
BBC Spotlight
Two threatened Royal Marine bases in the South West have been saved.
RMB Chivenor in North Devon and RM Norton Manor in Somerset were previously both earmarked for closure.
But the MOD has reversed that decision, after a big campaign to keep both sites open.
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
More than 500 homes lose power overnight
BBC Spotlight
More than 500 homes and businesses in the Helston area have been without power overnight.
Western Power Distribution said a high voltage incident caused a power cut in the TR13 postcode areas.
They have engineers working on the problem and supplies should be restored early on Thursday morning.