BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nine people have been arrested in a joint drugs operation in Cornwall and London.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and the Metropolitan Police simultaneously raided properties at 06:00 on Thursday.

The investigation is part of the ongoing problem with so-called "county lines " gangs - the name used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.

The gangs also often are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults in order to move and store drugs and money.

Det Insp Peter Found, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said that, while the South West doesn't have a "major problem" with county lines, the force was determined to tackle it through "early disruption".

The Cornwall arrests included a 55-year-old man from Bodmin, another man, 31, from Newquay, and a 64-year-old woman from St Austell. All were subsequently released under investigation.

Other arrests saw three men in London charged with drug offences, as well as modern slavery charges; while two others were released under investigation.