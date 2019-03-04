BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  Updates from Monday 4 March 2019

  Incinerator repairs send Cornwall's rubbish to Devon

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Planned maintenance at Cornwall's waste-to-energy incinerator means rubbish has to be sent to landfill in Devon.

    The plant in St Dennis could be closed for more than eight weeks.

    Operator Suez said during this time engineers would fix a long-term rotor problem which had led to no electricity being produced for eight months.

    It added that the plant did not have enough space to store waste over this time and some would have to go to landfill.

    Cornwall incinerator
  Storm Freya hits Cornwall and Devon on Sunday

    BBC Spotlight

    Storm Freya battered Cornwall and Devon with gales for much of Sunday.

    A yellow warning for wind lifted at 06:00 on Monday morning after gusts of up to 80mph whipped a large swathe of the UK on Sunday, with downed trees and debris causing power cuts and affecting travel in some parts.

    The strongest gust in the region was recorded at the National Coastwatch Institution at Gwennap Head near Land's End, where 80mph was recorded.

    Porthleven
    Porthleven was hit by winds and high waves
    Penzance
    Penzance's prom took a battering during the storm

  Crews tackle Four Lanes bungalow blaze in early hours

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Seventeen firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Redruth, firefighters say.

    Crews were called to Snakey Lane, Four Lanes, at about 05:30.

    Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was fought "defensively" and a request was made to close the road.

    There were no reports of any injuries.

  Weather: Showery but becoming sunny

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    It will become cloudier for a time as showery rain moves in on Monday morning.

    Some showers will be heavy and blustery with a risk of hail, but sunny spells will develop later.

    Maximum temperature: 9C (48F)

    Weather
