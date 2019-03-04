BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Planned maintenance at Cornwall's waste-to-energy incinerator means rubbish has to be sent to landfill in Devon.

The plant in St Dennis could be closed for more than eight weeks.

Operator Suez said during this time engineers would fix a long-term rotor problem which had led to no electricity being produced for eight months.

It added that the plant did not have enough space to store waste over this time and some would have to go to landfill.