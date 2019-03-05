BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Tuesday 5 March 2019

  1. Cervical cancer campaign urges women to book smear test

    Rhea Crighton
    A new campaign has been launched to encourage women to book a cervical screening.

    The number of women getting a smear test in England has fallen to a 20-year low.

    Rhea Crighton, a clinical nurse specialist in North Devon, was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago.

    While she had attended regular smears, she developed symptoms while pregnant, which led to her diagnosis.

    She is urging women to book a smear test...

  3. Weather: Spells of sunshine but cloudier later

    Spells of sunshine, but also the risk of a few showers on Tuesday morning.

    However, it will cloud over towards midday with some rain moving in.

    Cloudy in the afternoon with spells of rain. Rather windy.

    Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

