BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new campaign has been launched to encourage women to book a cervical screening.

The number of women getting a smear test in England has fallen to a 20-year low.

Rhea Crighton, a clinical nurse specialist in North Devon, was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago.

While she had attended regular smears, she developed symptoms while pregnant, which led to her diagnosis.

She is urging women to book a smear test...