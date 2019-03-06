BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 6 March 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A385 Devon both ways

    A385 Devon both ways severe accident, near Dun Cross.

    A385 Devon - A385 in Dartington blocked and slow traffic in both directions near the Dun Cross junction, because of an accident involving four vehicles.

  3. Elected mayor would give Cornwall a stronger voice - MP

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Should Cornwall have a directly-elected mayor? That is the question posed by one of the county’s MPs.

    Steve Double has suggested that this could be one of the major aims of Cornwall Council in the future as it prepares to mark 10 years as a unitary authority.

    The St Austell and Newquay MP said that having a mayor who would lead the council elected by the people of Cornwall would help the county.

    "Having a mayor of Cornwall would suit the Cornish identity and give us a stronger voice," he argued.

    Cornwall Council
    “I understand why some people feel reluctant, but we should see what we could get from a directly-elected mayor.

    “People have been calling for Cornwall to have more power and have more money – if the price is a mayor then I think that is worth considering."

    Cornwall Council currently operates under a leader and cabinet system with a leader who is chosen by councillors and who then has the job of picking a cabinet to work with them.

  5. Environmental activists return from Scilly plastic clean-up

    Johnny O'Shea

    BBC News Online

    Isles of Scilly plastic clean-up
    Environmental activists have returned to Cornwall from uninhabited parts of the Isles of Scilly after a big clean-up operation to tackle the problem of plastics in the sea.

    Plastic bottles, ropes, buckets and all kinds of debris washed up from around the globe and the volunteers have brought back 35 huge sack loads of rubbish which they found on the islands' beaches or drifting at sea during their two-week trip.

  6. Devon travel: Plymouth road closed due to three-car crash

    BBC Radio Devon

    In Plymouth, the Manadon flyover northbound is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident and car fire heading towards Derriford. Traffic is busy in the surrounding areas.

    Car fire
  8. South West weather: Breezy and showers

    BBC Weather

    It will be breezy with a good deal of cloud around as well as showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.

    The showers will become scattered later.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

    Devon and Cornwall weather map
  9. Looe has some of the 'longest' ambulance waits in Britain

    BBC Spotlight

    People in Looe in Cornwall had some of the longest average waits in Britain for ambulances dealing with life-threatening conditions, a BBC investigation has found.

    Patients in the area waited almost 17 minutes, while the target is seven minutes.

    Stock image of an ambulance
    Patients in Kingsbridge in Devon, Penzance and Bude in Cornwall waited on average over 15 minutes for emergency calls.

    South Western Ambulance Service said reaching rural communities in the required response times with limited resources is a significant challenge.

