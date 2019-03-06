BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Should Cornwall have a directly-elected mayor? That is the question posed by one of the county’s MPs.

Steve Double has suggested that this could be one of the major aims of Cornwall Council in the future as it prepares to mark 10 years as a unitary authority.

The St Austell and Newquay MP said that having a mayor who would lead the council elected by the people of Cornwall would help the county.

"Having a mayor of Cornwall would suit the Cornish identity and give us a stronger voice," he argued.

“I understand why some people feel reluctant, but we should see what we could get from a directly-elected mayor.

“People have been calling for Cornwall to have more power and have more money – if the price is a mayor then I think that is worth considering."

Cornwall Council currently operates under a leader and cabinet system with a leader who is chosen by councillors and who then has the job of picking a cabinet to work with them.