BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Environmental activists return from Scilly plastic clean-up
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
BBCCopyright: BBC
Environmental activists have returned to Cornwall from uninhabited parts of the Isles of Scilly after a big clean-up operation to tackle the problem of plastics in the sea.
Plastic bottles, ropes, buckets and all kinds of debris washed up from around the globe and the volunteers have brought back 35 huge sack loads of rubbish which they found on the islands' beaches or drifting at sea during their two-week trip.
Devon travel: Plymouth road closed due to three-car crash
Severe accident: A385 Devon both ways
A385 Devon both ways severe accident, near Dun Cross.
A385 Devon - A385 in Dartington blocked and slow traffic in both directions near the Dun Cross junction, because of an accident involving four vehicles.
Elected mayor would give Cornwall a stronger voice - MP
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Should Cornwall have a directly-elected mayor? That is the question posed by one of the county’s MPs.
Steve Double has suggested that this could be one of the major aims of Cornwall Council in the future as it prepares to mark 10 years as a unitary authority.
The St Austell and Newquay MP said that having a mayor who would lead the council elected by the people of Cornwall would help the county.
"Having a mayor of Cornwall would suit the Cornish identity and give us a stronger voice," he argued.
“I understand why some people feel reluctant, but we should see what we could get from a directly-elected mayor.
“People have been calling for Cornwall to have more power and have more money – if the price is a mayor then I think that is worth considering."
Cornwall Council currently operates under a leader and cabinet system with a leader who is chosen by councillors and who then has the job of picking a cabinet to work with them.
Devon travel: Plymouth road closed due to three-car crash
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, the Manadon flyover northbound is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident and car fire heading towards Derriford. Traffic is busy in the surrounding areas.
Cornwall travel: A30 blocked at Camborne by crash
South West weather: Breezy and showers
BBC Weather
It will be breezy with a good deal of cloud around as well as showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.
The showers will become scattered later.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Looe has some of the 'longest' ambulance waits in Britain
BBC Spotlight
People in Looe in Cornwall had some of the longest average waits in Britain for ambulances dealing with life-threatening conditions, a BBC investigation has found.
Patients in the area waited almost 17 minutes, while the target is seven minutes.
Patients in Kingsbridge in Devon, Penzance and Bude in Cornwall waited on average over 15 minutes for emergency calls.
South Western Ambulance Service said reaching rural communities in the required response times with limited resources is a significant challenge.
