BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Woman, 93, left homeless by pub fire that destroyed home
- Calls for accident stats on Cornish road signs
- Cat owners sought for scientific study
- Updates from Thursday 7 March 2019
Torquay hotel redevelopment plans up for scrutiny
BBC Radio Devon
Plans to redevelop the vast Palace Hotel in Torquay go on show later.
The proposals - from a group called Fragrance Investment and a local architect firm - will be displayed at Torquay Museum.
The 248-room hotel on Babbacombe Road was one of a number in the Bay bought by Singapore based Fragrance last year.
The plans also include 38 new homes.
Calls for accident stats on Cornish road signs
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Road signs on the Cornish border should state: “Welcome to Cornwall x number of people died here last year please drive carefully”, a councillor has said.
The suggestion was made at a Cornwall Council committee meeting - which was discussing a road casualty reduction strategy.
Councillor Mike Thomas, who raised the idea, admitted that “not everyone will like” having such details on a sign but said it could help encourage people to drive more safely.
Cornwall Council, working with partners including the police, is reviewing the road casualty reduction strategy after seeing the number of people killed or seriously injured rise by 34% since 2013 when the strategy was first published.
Nigel Blackler, head of transportation at Cornwall Council, told the committee that between 2007 and 2017 the amount of traffic on Cornwall’s roads has increased by 9.3%.
Woman, 93, left homeless by pub fire that destroyed home
BBC Spotlight
A 93-year-old woman from Cornwall is appealing for somewhere to live after a fire badly damaged her home.
Pat Plumbridge has been left homeless after a fire started in a neighbouring pub in Newlyn.
It started in the middle of the night and brought her roof down.
Cat owners sought for scientific study
BBC Spotlight
Scientists are looking for cat owners to take part in a major study into their hunting behaviour.
The University of Exeter wants to find out how it can cut the amount of wildlife killed by domestic cats.
Contributors will be asked to keep a basic log of what prey their pets bring home, while others will track their cat's movements through GPS collars.
South West weather: Brisk winds and showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Bright periods at times this morning but there will be the chance of a few showers as well, driven in on brisk winds. A few further showers this afternoon with bright spells and areas of cloud.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45-50F).