BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

After a chilly start, there will be some sunny periods today with one or two morning showers possible. The sunshine will turn hazy later. Not as windy as yesterday. Maximum temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).

Turning wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain, some heavy over the moors. Gales in exposed areas. A milder night than last night. Minimum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).