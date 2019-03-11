BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Dozens of firefighters tackle landfill blaze
  2. Two people in 'very lucky' escape after tree lands on car
  3. Amputee Marine breaks Atlantic row record
  4. Devon trainer hopes to win at Cheltenham after tough year
  5. Updates from Monday 11 March 2019

  1. Sunny spells with the odd shower

    After a chilly start, there will be some sunny periods today with one or two morning showers possible. The sunshine will turn hazy later. Not as windy as yesterday. Maximum temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).

    Turning wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain, some heavy over the moors. Gales in exposed areas. A milder night than last night. Minimum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).

  3. Devon trainer hopes to win at Cheltenham after tough year

    The Cheltenham Festival gets under way on Tuesday and for one Devon trainer it could signal the biggest day of her career.

    Kayley Woollacott took over the family's training yard near South Molton after her husband Richard died last year.

    After an "incredibly tough" 12 months, she is one of the favourites for the The Arkle Challenge Trophy...

  4. Dozens of firefighters tackle landfill blaze

    Dozens of firefighters are tackling a landfill fire in Devon.

    The fire service said it involved a "large area of rubbish" and crews were attempting to extinguish the blaze.

  5. SW dairy farmers pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050

    South West members of Europe's largest dairy co-operative Arla, are making a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050.

    They're responding to concerns from animal welfare and climate change activists, who claim the dairy industry - and livestock farming in general - is unsustainable.

    Darren Furse is a dairy farmer near Holsworthy who has a number of tools up his sleeve to improve his carbon footprint including solar panels, a wind turbine, and even fitness trackers for his cows.

    cows
    Quote Message: There's a collar that picks up all the activity of the cow. It's just monitoring her to check that she's happy and healthy but it also picks up the heat protection. If she's actually in heat, she'll walk around much more than a normal cow. Also, it picks up ruminations - so how many times an hour she's chewing. from Darren Furse Dairy farmer
    Darren FurseDairy farmer

  6. Two people in 'very lucky' escape after tree lands on car

    A driver and passenger had a "very lucky escape" on Sunday after a tree fell on their car.

    It happened on the A35 between Taunton Cross and Kilmington, police said.

    The road was shut for several hours.

    Across the weekend, Devon and Cornwall Police said they received an "exceptional" number of calls about fallen trees due to the high winds.

    Fallen tree on car
