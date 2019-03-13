BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

About 40 climate campaigners held up traffic in Exeter at the start of a day of action.
This stoppage for about five minutes in Western Way is expected to be followed by others around the city.
It follows similar events in other cities including London,
Extinction Rebellion says it engages in "non-violent civil disobedience".
'A third of children leaving primary school overweight'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Almost a third of all children in Cornwall leave primary school overweight, according to a new survey.
As part of the National Child Measurement Programme, a total of 10,513 children aged four, five, 10 and 11 were measured and weighed in 2017 and 2018 – more than 90% of the children in those year groups.
In the Year 6 group 1,495 were overweight or very overweight – that was 29.9% of those measured.
Of those, 665 were found to be overweight (13.3%) and 830 were obese (16.6%).
A total of 3,462 children in Year 6 – 69.3% – were found to be healthy weight, higher than the national average of 64.3%.
There were 42 children (0.84%) who were underweight.
The figures are included in a report which is due to go before Cornwall Council’s health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee later.
When letters are sent to parents giving them details of their children’s measurements a leaflet is included to encourage them to contact specialist staff with any questions or concerns.
Travel disruption warning over Storm Gareth
